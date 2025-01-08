The US State With The Highest Number Of Pizza Hut Locations
As Pizza Hut likes to say, "No one outpizzas the Hut" ... but one American state certainly outpizzas the others. The popular pizza chain consistently doles out fan-favorite menu items like personal pan pizzas, cheesy breadsticks, and both boneless and traditional chicken wings. Yet, while you can pick up a slice — or a whole pie — almost anywhere across America, the state with the highest concentration of Pizza Huts is also the largest state in the contiguous United States. If you haven't already guessed, we're talking about Texas.
According to Pizza Hut's official website, Texas is home to 946 locations in total. These Pizza Hut options span the entire Lone Star State, though large clusters of multiple stores crop up in major cities such as Austin, San Antonio, Houston, and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area. Of those hubs, Houston leads the pack with 111 individual Pizza Hut locations. As for how the state's high concentration of Pizza Huts compares to the rest of the country, it's safe to say that everything is bigger in Texas — and Pizza Hut's presence is no exception.
How many other Pizza Huts are spread across the US?
According to data aggregator ScrapeHero, about 14% of the nearly 7,000 Pizza Hut locations in the United States to Texas alone. That's a lot of Pizza Huts, especially for a state that prides itself so firmly on its various styles of barbecue. But what about the rest of America? Trailing behind Texas, California and Florida fall into second and third place, respectively, in the Pizza Hut rankings. The former boasts 539 locations, while the latter is home to 457. No matter where you are in these states, the sheer number of Pizza Huts means that you will not only have plenty of chances to grab a slice of pizza but also to try the pizza chain's flavorful tomato wine. What could be a better pairing?
Of course, not every state has hundreds of Pizza Huts. Some, in fact, only have a handful. In contrast to Texas, the Lower 48's smallest state, Rhode Island, brings up the rear as the state with the fewest locations. Specifically, you'll find a total of just four Pizza Huts throughout Little Rhody. Similarly, Vermont contains five Pizza Huts to satisfy New Englanders' cravings, while Delaware is home to nine. Clearly, Pizza Hut's presence varies across the country. Though, no matter where you go, you are guaranteed at least one Pizza Hut per state — and yes, that includes both Hawaii and Alaska as well.