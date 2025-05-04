The Rise And Tragic Fall Of The Most Bizarre Pizza Mascot, The Noid

In the 1980s, the Noid was inescapable. Domino's Pizza flooded the market with commercials and toys of their obnoxious mascot whose antics bolstered Domino's famous promise to deliver pizza within 30 minutes or it's free. The Noid was so popular that rival pizza chain, Pizza Hut, declared "war" on its arch-competitor and earmarked $75 million to promote its new pizza delivery service.

The Noid was created by claymation artist Will Vinton, whose California Raisins had skyrocketed him to fame, and the weird bunny-eared, red-suited gnome was designed to depict the challenges of delivering a fresh pizza in 30 minutes. The Noid — whose name was a shortened version of "annoyed" — debuted in 1986 and became an instant hit with pizza lovers, and "Avoid the Noid" became Domino's catch phrase. Over the next three years, Noid t-shirts were everywhere, he was the star of a video game, and the villainous irritant even appeared in Michael Jackson's film "Moonwalker."

As fate would have it, the Noid's slide into obscurity began at a bizarre hostage stand-off on January 30, 1989. Twenty-two-year-old Kenneth Lamar Noid burst into a Domino's in northeast Atlanta, brandishing a gun and taking two employees hostage. Noid was holding a grudge against the mascot, which he believed Domino's owner Tom Monaghan had created to personally mock him. He demanded $100,000, a getaway car, and a novel about the Freemasons, but he also ordered one of the hostages — pizzamaker Sean Burnsed — to telephone Monaghan so he could air his griefs.