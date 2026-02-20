The Once-Beloved Pizza Chain That's Just Not What It Used To Be, According To Customers

Everyone looks back on their favorite childhood restaurants through rose-colored glasses, and it's all too easy to say that these eateries aren't nearly as good nowadays. This may be because customers refuse to accept change, but other times, they have legitimate reasons to complain. Such is the case with Pizza Hut, a chain that's no longer worth visiting, according to former fans.

As the third-largest pizza chain in the U.S. after Hunt Brothers Pizza and Domino's (via Scrape Hero), Pizza Hut's popular menu items still appeal to many customers, but those who dined there for decades have noticed a decline in quality. Many point to the 1980s and early '90s as the Hut's heyday, back when its pies were made with fresh dough that was hand-tossed daily at each store. But in the late '90s to early 2000s, the chain switched to pre-formed, frozen crusts. While undoubtedly convenient and cost-saving, customers say the new crust is more rubbery than chewy yet soft, with no flavor to speak of. Others say the crust is too doughy or constantly undercooked, and many diners complain that Pizza Hut's pies have shrunk in size. Toppings may steal the show, but you simply can't have good pizza without a solid foundation.

That said, Pizza Hut's toppings aren't exactly gourmet, either. According to former staff members, individual locations used to cut fresh vegetables in-house, the sauce used real tomato puree as the base, and the cheese was fresh, not frozen. But over the years, many of these essential ingredients were switched to frozen, pre-processed versions.