In Texas, Visit One Of Its Many Old-School Pizza Huts To Feel Like You Stepped Back Into The '90s

Delivery may be the most convenient way to enjoy Pizza Hut, but there was a time when sitting in at the national chain was a glorious experience marked by stained glass lamps, pizza and dessert buffets, and red checkered everything. All the '90s kids know what we mean, and will be floored to learn that if you hitch a ride to certain locations in Texas, you can experience the Hut of yore once again.

While most Pizza Huts have been redesigned for a modern look (and many don't even have seating), you can visit a handful of stores known as "Pizza Hut Classics" that will throw you back in time. You'll see a sign out front with the chain's original logo, plus the iconic "hut" roof and unique windows that every store used to have. Inside, you can sit at the wooden tables and retro red booths you may remember from pizza parties past, and dine on stuffed crust slices and other popular menu items from Pizza Hut under lamplight. You might even spot a jukebox against a wall.

These special Pizza Huts can be found in several U.S. states, but Texas has the most at ten (via The Retrologist on Substack). Texas is also the U.S. state with the highest number of Pizza Hut locations, which might make you assume that some of its older stores simply flew under the radar when it came time to renovate. In reality, these Pizza Hut Classics are a little different.