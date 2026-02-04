Pizza Hut Will Shutter 250 U.S. Locations As Yum Weighs The Brand's Future

One of the biggest names in American chain restaurants will be taking a hit to start this year, as Yum Brands has announced it will be closing 250 Pizza Hut locations in the first quarter of the year. The revelation came from the recent Q4 2025 earnings call for Yum Brands, which also owns Taco Bell, KFC, and The Habit. Last year, the corporation announced a "strategic review" to maximize shareholder value for the massive pizza chain, which included hints that it was considering a sale of the brand. On the recent call, Yum Brands CFO Ranjith Roy says the 250 underperforming store closures in the United States are tied to what Yum is calling the "Hut Forward" program to get Pizza Hut back on track.

The 250 Pizza Hut locations Yum is closing represent about 4% of the country's total locations, which currently stand at slightly under 6,400 restaurants. That number already represents a decline of 6,550 locations at the start of 2025, indicating around 150 locations were already closed last year.

Pizza Hut has been struggling to compete with Domino's and other pizza chains for a long time now, but the last few years have been especially bad. In 2025, the brand saw a 1% decline in same-store sales worldwide, but it was even worse in the U.S., as sales declined around 5%. And that trend isn't new, as Pizza Hut has seen declining sales for 12 of the last 16 quarters, going back to 2022.