10 Vintage Pizza Toppings You Rarely See Anymore
If we had to guess, we'd say your go-to pizza order involves one or more of the classic toppings — we're talking pepperoni, chicken, bell peppers, mushrooms, or olives. Arranged atop the dough, sauce, and cheese, these familiar favorites are a fitting match for the melty-crisp base, and they dominate pizzeria menus for a reason. However, pizza preferences are ever-evolving, and various other toppings have come and gone throughout the decades. Driven by new culinary trends and changing tastes, some ingredients that were once all the rage have now fallen by the wayside.
Amongst these seemingly-forgotten toppings, there's everything from meats, veggies, and fish to convenient canned foods. After all, that crusty base is versatile and sturdy enough to hold a pretty broad range of ingredients, so it's no wonder that the humble pizza has played host to a fair amount of experimentation over the years. While these toppings may no longer top the charts, it doesn't make them any less delicious. In fact, many of these options still have their fans, even if you're unlikely to spot them on modern menus. So, let's look back at some of the most notable retro picks that are sure to bring a touch of nostalgia to every slice.
Meatballs
Meatballs are a favorite for piling onto a bowl of saucy spaghetti, but they also used to be an incredibly popular pizza topping. In fact, it wasn't all that long ago that these meaty bites were a prominent feature on the Pizza Hut menu. However, in the last few years, it's become increasingly tricky to find them, with various stores scrapping them from their offering. It's a similar story at Papa John's, where meatballs no longer feature on the US or UK menus.
It's unclear exactly why meatballs have declined in popularity, but a quick browse of Reddit will confirm that their absence hasn't gone unnoticed. It seems that this topping has a devoted fan base, and that makes complete sense. With their large size and succulent texture, meatballs bring a unique element of heartiness to a pizza that simply can't be matched by ground beef or sliced meats. They shine atop a deep dish pie, amping up the comfort factor and adding heaps of savory flavor to the thick, doughy base.
The good news is that it's wonderfully easy to add meatballs to a homemade pizza. They'll probably taste even better made from scratch anyway! Try whipping up a batch of classic Italian meatballs with beef, pork, garlic, onion, and a medley of herbs. These will taste fantastic over a classic tomato-mozzarella base, perhaps with roasted bell peppers or fiery jalapeño slices.
Zucchini
When it comes to veggie-based pizza toppings, options like peppers, mushrooms, and spinach take the top spots. Others, like zucchini, don't currently have quite as much of a presence on pizza menus, despite being arguably just as tasty. But, back in the 1970s, things were a little different. This humble squash was a common sight on pizzas, and it proved a versatile and nutritious choice that also brought plenty of visual appeal.
Many a retro pizza made zucchini the star. The slices were typically arranged over the tomato sauce and mozzarella-topped dough, with no need for supporting toppings. Once baked, the zucchini offered a subtle sweetness and became wonderfully tender, soaking up the rich flavors of the cheese and sauce brilliantly. If you're looking to experiment with this veggie, there are many different approaches you can take. For a vegetarian-friendly pizza, a great option is to combine the zucchini slices with other vegetables such as eggplant, mushrooms, and artichoke hearts. Consider grilling these toppings before adding them to the pizza base, for a gloriously charred, caramelized finish. This will also help to remove excess water from the zucchini, preventing any unwanted sogginess once it hits the dough. A variety of meaty pairings also work well here, such as pepperoni, ground beef, or diced ham, as do Mediterranean-inspired toppings like olives, fresh herbs, and crumbled feta cheese.
Sardines
Seafood-topped pizzas have always divided opinion, but in times gone by, sardines were a much more accepted choice for customizing the crust. Packed with umami depth and satisfying meaty texture, these flavorful fish are a truly transformative topping option that can bring a welcome dose of nutrients and a touch of elegance.
In the 1980s, sardine pizza recipes were doing the rounds amongst home cooks. A popular approach was to mix the canned fish into the tomato sauce itself. This would often feature diced, sauteed vegetables too, such as onions and peppers, or even canned peas. Fresh, minced garlic was another popular addition to the mixture. Once spread over the dough, the chunky sauce could then be adorned with extra toppings before baking, such as sliced red onions, tomatoes, or a sprinkling of herbs.
Another great technique that's sure to boost the presentation of your pizza is adding whole canned sardine fillets. These work especially well with light, refreshing toppings like olives and cherry tomatoes, as well as bright and herby additions such as lemon zest, chili flakes, or pesto. And, if you don't have sardines to hand, note that various other types of canned fish are highly underrated as pizza toppings, such as tuna, mackerel, and salmon.
Hot dog sausages
Sausage isn't a particularly unconventional pizza topping, but today, we most often see it added in the form of crumbled Italian sausage, chorizo, pepperoni, or spicy 'nduja. Another hearty, crowd-pleasing option that proved popular in the 1970s was hot dog sausages. These tender, smoky bites are great for adding protein and rich, savory flavor to a pie. Since they often come in pre-cooked form, they're a convenient choice too, requiring nothing more than a quick slice before they're scattered over the base.
One vintage recipe that exemplified this trend was for hot dog pizza squares. This saw canned biscuit mix or white bread dough rolled and pressed into a rectangular baking pan in place of a traditional round pizza base, before it was topped with tomato sauce, shredded cheese, and a generous helping of hot dog slices. Hot dogs also once featured as part of Pizza Hut's Stuffed Crust lineup. In 2012, the chain released its "Hot Dog Bites" pizza in the UK, Canada, and Australia. This swapped the traditional crust for a ring of mini dough-wrapped sausages that were great for tearing off and dunking into various dips. It wasn't until 2015 that this creation finally hit US restaurants, but due to low demand, it was shortly discontinued.
A retro hot dog topping is absolutely worth a try when you need something fuss-free and flavorful. And it'll pair with countless other classics such as pepperoni, pickles, and chili peppers.
Canned salmon
In 1980s America, smoked salmon was an exceptionally trendy pizza topping, in part thanks to a famous recipe by Wolfgang Puck. This saw delicate folds of smoked salmon layered onto the crust with creamy crème fraîche, caviar, and chives, for an undeniably elegant finish. As this seafood pizza rose to fame, home cooks began seeking more economical ways to create their own versions. One simple way to reduce cost and lean into convenience was to use canned salmon instead.
Clearly, the flavor and texture of canned salmon is rather different than its smoked counterpart, but this shelf-stable version could offer just as much richness and salty depth. It was often paired with tomato sauce, herbs, and cream cheese to create an indulgent yet practical meal that the whole family would enjoy. Today, canned salmon doesn't pop up in recipes quite as much, though it did briefly re-enter the spotlight in 2022, when Josh Scherer's Spokane-style pizza went viral on TikTok. This saw the unlikely combo of strawberries, bell peppers, onions, fry sauce, and canned salmon piled onto a pizza base. However, it was later revealed that the recipe was entirely made up and posted as a joke.
Canned salmon remains a great pick if you're a seafood lover on a budget. It also makes an excellent alternative to tuna, which remains a popular choice in modern kitchens. Both canned fish varieties will pair beautifully with toppings like sliced red onions, olives, and corn.
Spam
The pizza topping realm isn't short of pork-based options, but one that brings plenty of vintage charm is Spam. This canned staple was a mainstay in home pantries in the 1960s, when convenience foods were a key element of everyday cooking. Diced or sliced and fried until crisp, the meat was a go-to for tossing into fried rice, layering into sandwiches, or crafting a classic Spam musubi. And somewhere else it shone was on a homemade pizza.
Spam's post-war heyday synchronized closely with the invention of the Hawaiian pizza, which first appeared in a restaurant in Ontario, Canada, in 1962. While this was most commonly prepared with the controversial duo that is ham and pineapple, Spam lovers quickly spotted a window of opportunity, swapping the usual meat for slices of the canned alternative. This fit in just as seamlessly alongside the juicy, tangy fruit, providing that moreish salty-sweet contrast that made the Hawaiian pizza such a hit. If pineapple on pizza gets a hard no from you, you'll be pleased to know that Spam makes an excellent accompaniment to a wide array of other toppings, from peppers and onions to sundried tomatoes and feta. You could even whip up a brunch-style Spam pizza by topping things off with a fried egg.
Heinz baked beans
They've long been a staple for Brits, but Heinz baked beans are probably not something you'd expect to find on a pizza. Despite this, the food giant thought it would be a good idea to release a store-bought version of this unlikely mashup in the 1990s. The Heinz Beanz Pizza disappeared from UK supermarket freezers in 2003, but had a brief comeback in 2022, before it was discontinued once again (which might be for the best).
We can think of a few good reasons why the baked bean pizza didn't stand the test of time. First up, when baked beans are enjoyed in their usual form (heated straight from the can), they boast a tender texture and tangy-sweet sauce. When spread onto a pizza base and frozen for supermarket storage, this texture understandably gets altered, and the best features of the beans are lost. Furthermore, some Reddit users pointed out that the flavor of the Heinz sauce simply wasn't bold enough to cut through the tomato pizza sauce, leaving the overall flavor a little underwhelming.
If you're intrigued by this unusual topping, recreating a baked bean pizza at home is easy enough. Just grab some pizza dough, add a layer of the canned beans between the usual tomato pizza sauce and shredded cheese, and bake everything until melty and golden. Though perhaps sticking to a classic plate of beans on toast is a better approach!
Taco toppings
The taco pizza took pride of place on the Pizza Hut and Godfather's menus in the 1980s, but this Tex-Mex mashup has since fallen off the radar. In theory, the idea of customizing the doughy crust with a hearty medley of Mexican-inspired toppings sounds quite appealing, though the resulting dish is quite a stretch from the classic Italian-style creations we know and love.
To preserve some of that Italian charm, the Godfather's version of this pizza kept the initial layer of tomato sauce before piling on the taco toppings. There was ground beef that had been browned with spicy taco seasoning plus diced tomatoes and onions, black olives, and plenty of shredded cheddar. Once baked, the pizza could then be topped with a healthy dollop of sour cream to continue the Mexican theme. The Pizza Hut version was perhaps even more taco-like. Here, the pizza sauce was swapped for refried beans, and the ground beef layer was topped with fresh, crunchy lettuce and tortilla chips post-baking.
Tacos are one of the most versatile dishes, and the endless customization opportunities apply to taco pizza, too. This retro pizza could be topped with everything from creamy diced avocado and vibrant pico de gallo to tender grilled veggies, shredded chicken, sliced jalapeños, and crumbled cotija cheese.
Smoked reindeer
This one might seem a little rogue, but let us explain. In the early 2000s, smoked reindeer found its way onto a pizza in Finland, and the dish quickly became an international talking point. Pizza Berlusconi, as it was known, had been created in protest. This was after the former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi made some controversial comments about Finnish food culture, claiming that the nation's diet was something to be "endured". In response, a popular pizza chain in Finland called Kotipizza created the most quintessentially Nordic pizza they could imagine, topping the crust with smoked reindeer, cheese, red onion, and chanterelle mushrooms.
What makes this story even more satisfying is that the Pizza Berlusconi was a huge hit, and even went on to win an international pizza contest in New York City (yes, it beat Italy's entry!). While the buzz around this pizza has understandably died down as the decades have passed, reindeer still features as a topping option on the Kotipizza menu today. However, you might be hard-pressed to find this outside of Finland.
Mac and cheese
In this indulgent comfort-food fusion, melty mac and cheese meets golden crust and tangy tomato sauce. This topping doesn't win many points for nutrition, but it's sure to go down a treat. If you've never tried this mashup, you're not alone, but in the 1960s, mac and cheese pizza was having its moment. This was when pizzerias and home cooks alike first began experimenting with this pairing, and they soon discovered just how decadent the result could be. Piled atop the classic cheese and tomato crust, the saucy pasta adds a whole other element of texture, flavor, and richness. As everything bakes, the macaroni's signature cheese sauce melds with the gooey mozzarella, creating heaps of creamy depth and a luscious consistency. And the pasta's satisfying chewiness is an irresistible match for the crisp crust.
Mac and cheese pizza is no longer a regular in restaurants and home kitchens, and while it might not offer the elegance or Mediterranean flair of some of the best-loved classics, this topping definitely deserves more recognition. If you're put off by the hassle of essentially having to prepare two dishes here, you could always reach for Kraft mac and cheese or a similar easy-to-prep, store-bought option to save time. This cheesy pasta also works great with add-ons like bacon, spinach, or mushrooms, which will balance out the pizza's carb-heavy profile nicely.