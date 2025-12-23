10 Vintage Pizza Toppings You Rarely See Anymore

If we had to guess, we'd say your go-to pizza order involves one or more of the classic toppings — we're talking pepperoni, chicken, bell peppers, mushrooms, or olives. Arranged atop the dough, sauce, and cheese, these familiar favorites are a fitting match for the melty-crisp base, and they dominate pizzeria menus for a reason. However, pizza preferences are ever-evolving, and various other toppings have come and gone throughout the decades. Driven by new culinary trends and changing tastes, some ingredients that were once all the rage have now fallen by the wayside.

Amongst these seemingly-forgotten toppings, there's everything from meats, veggies, and fish to convenient canned foods. After all, that crusty base is versatile and sturdy enough to hold a pretty broad range of ingredients, so it's no wonder that the humble pizza has played host to a fair amount of experimentation over the years. While these toppings may no longer top the charts, it doesn't make them any less delicious. In fact, many of these options still have their fans, even if you're unlikely to spot them on modern menus. So, let's look back at some of the most notable retro picks that are sure to bring a touch of nostalgia to every slice.