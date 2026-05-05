How Far $20 Can Take You At Papa Johns In 2026

Takeout pizza continues to be an affordable dining option, especially to feed a crowd. Pizza prices from big chains like Pizza Hut and Domino's have only increased by a few dollars compared to prices in the late '90s and early 2000s, and volume is a big reason why. There are more local artisan pizzerias around these days, but the chains have the edge on quantity, resulting in higher margins at lower prices. But while it's been a race to the bottom of affordability for some chains, Papa Johns found success in avoiding big discounts, making us wonder how far $20 can stretch these days.

In the past few years, the chain has faced waning sales and has responded by revamping its menu and bringing back the pan pizza. Still, the question remains whether another comeback is possible for Papa Johns in 2026. Prices vary by location, so we looked up prices in Atlanta, Georgia, home to Papa Johns HQ. Single-topping large pizzas start at $16.89, while large specialty pizzas start at $20.89 — which, we figure, is close enough.

Beyond pizza, $20 will get you two oven-toasted sandwiches for $9.99 each or grab an order of Buffalo Wings ($12.69) and Cheesy Garlic Bread ($5.99). But while a 20-ounce drink would push you over $20 at $3.09, you could add an extra dipping sauce for just under $1. A small Pepperoni Pizza (six slices) for $10.99 with Garlic Knots ($8.49) or Garlic Parmesan Breadsticks ($8.99) also come in under $20. Papa Johns' dessert options will eat up about half of your $20 budget, ranging between $9.09 and $9.79 for about eight servings.