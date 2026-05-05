How Far $20 Can Take You At Papa Johns In 2026
Takeout pizza continues to be an affordable dining option, especially to feed a crowd. Pizza prices from big chains like Pizza Hut and Domino's have only increased by a few dollars compared to prices in the late '90s and early 2000s, and volume is a big reason why. There are more local artisan pizzerias around these days, but the chains have the edge on quantity, resulting in higher margins at lower prices. But while it's been a race to the bottom of affordability for some chains, Papa Johns found success in avoiding big discounts, making us wonder how far $20 can stretch these days.
In the past few years, the chain has faced waning sales and has responded by revamping its menu and bringing back the pan pizza. Still, the question remains whether another comeback is possible for Papa Johns in 2026. Prices vary by location, so we looked up prices in Atlanta, Georgia, home to Papa Johns HQ. Single-topping large pizzas start at $16.89, while large specialty pizzas start at $20.89 — which, we figure, is close enough.
Beyond pizza, $20 will get you two oven-toasted sandwiches for $9.99 each or grab an order of Buffalo Wings ($12.69) and Cheesy Garlic Bread ($5.99). But while a 20-ounce drink would push you over $20 at $3.09, you could add an extra dipping sauce for just under $1. A small Pepperoni Pizza (six slices) for $10.99 with Garlic Knots ($8.49) or Garlic Parmesan Breadsticks ($8.99) also come in under $20. Papa Johns' dessert options will eat up about half of your $20 budget, ranging between $9.09 and $9.79 for about eight servings.
Ways to save at Papa Johns
Of course, our calculations omit one hefty consideration: delivery fees. Pizza chain prices may not have changed too drastically in the last few decades, but delivery fees sure have. The fees vary by location but expect to pay around $6 to have your order arrive at your door — and note that a delivery fee is not a tip for the driver. Before you order, check out the chain's current deals to stretch your dollar. We searched for deals at a few locations and spotted one that waives the delivery fee of orders over $35.
There was also an offer on a free order of breadsticks or garlic knots with a large specialty pizza, which will make the combo $20.89. One $20 special offer included an extra-large New York-style one-topping pizza and a 10-piece order of boneless wings, which would regularly cost $29.48. If you're willing to go a little over budget, another deal offers a large one-topping pizza, a bread side, and a dessert for $25.99. Likewise, you can find a large one-topping pizza, 6-piece wings order, and 10-inch Cheeseticks deal for $26.89, depending on your location.
Additionally, Papa Johns offers a customer rewards program that will earn you free pizzas, sides, and other perks. One point is earned for every dollar spent, and ten points equal $1 worth of "Papa Dough," which can be used toward your order. If you're a Papa Johns fan, take advantage of its deals and rewards program to save a little on this more expensive pizza chain. However, if you agree with our team who recently deemed Papa Johns as having the worst pepperoni pizza from a popular chain, your $20 may be better spent elsewhere.