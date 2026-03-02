This Was Clearly The Worst Pepperoni Pizza That We Tried From A Popular Chain

We should never, ever take cheap pizza joints for granted. Sure, there are great pizzerias in every state, but when you're nearly incapacitated with a hangover and are craving a greasy, cheap slice, there is no better spot to visit than a chain pizzeria. You know what you're getting when you walk through the door, and while it's far from artisan, you're guaranteed to satisfy your pizza hankering.

In an effort to find the best chain restaurant pepperoni pizza, we sampled six brands and ranked them from worst to best. One in particular was in a league of its own; then there were a few "just okay" picks. Then there was the bottom of the barrel: Papa Johns.

The first thing our taster noticed when they tried this slice was the impressive (and not in a good way) amount of cheese globbed on top. While some cheese is warranted on pizza, too much makes the bite cheese-centric and ruins the experience. The crust, while adequate in flavor, was chewy, and combined with the greasy cheese and thin pepperoni, our taster got a slice that was wholly out of balance. We're not saying it won't satisfy a greasy pizza craving; we're just saying that if you want a decent slice, you may want to look elsewhere.