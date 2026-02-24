One Popular Pizza Chain's Pepperoni Pie Is In A League Above The Rest

Though a pepperoni pizza sounds like an order that offers a consistent experience across restaurants, this is a recipe that can vary drastically from place to place. That point is proven in our ranking of pepperoni pizzas from 6 chains, in which California Pizza Kitchen claimed the top position and was described as nearly artisanal when sampled alongside other popular brands.

What helps distinguish California Pizza Kitchen's pie from the rest is a combination of great ingredients, taste, and texture. A thin, airy crust offers the perfect base for huge, ultra thin slices of pepperoni that were described by our reviewer as similar to peppery soppressata. The ideal ratio of sauce, cheese, and dough means bite after bite is equally delicious. Pieces are pre-topped with a sprinkle of Italian seasoning, presenting the kind of elevated pizza experience that could be mistaken as homemade. Other taste testers who have sampled many pizzas on California Pizza Kitchen's menu also single out the restaurant's pepperoni pizza as being extra special.