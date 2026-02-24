One Popular Pizza Chain's Pepperoni Pie Is In A League Above The Rest
Though a pepperoni pizza sounds like an order that offers a consistent experience across restaurants, this is a recipe that can vary drastically from place to place. That point is proven in our ranking of pepperoni pizzas from 6 chains, in which California Pizza Kitchen claimed the top position and was described as nearly artisanal when sampled alongside other popular brands.
What helps distinguish California Pizza Kitchen's pie from the rest is a combination of great ingredients, taste, and texture. A thin, airy crust offers the perfect base for huge, ultra thin slices of pepperoni that were described by our reviewer as similar to peppery soppressata. The ideal ratio of sauce, cheese, and dough means bite after bite is equally delicious. Pieces are pre-topped with a sprinkle of Italian seasoning, presenting the kind of elevated pizza experience that could be mistaken as homemade. Other taste testers who have sampled many pizzas on California Pizza Kitchen's menu also single out the restaurant's pepperoni pizza as being extra special.
Chef-like details make a major difference
California Pizza Kitchen first opened in 1985 in Beverly Hills and positioned itself as a higher-end concept driven by California-style pizza and creative recipes that included BBQ chicken. The restaurant also claims to be the first to offer gluten-free and cauliflower crusts for pizza lovers with specific dietary preferences. When there are so many other items on the menu, including Burnt Ends BBQ, wild mushroom, and California club pizzas, ordering a traditional pepperoni is a choice that could be easily overlooked, but it would be a mistake to skip this beauty. Even the brand's frozen pepperoni pizza delivers a similar quality when heated up at home.
Not every pizza lover has appreciated the huge pieces of pepperoni used on California Pizza Kitchen's pies, however. Some note that the slices were a little greasy, while others complain about the restaurant's premium prices. But according to our reviewer, the quality of ingredients is exactly what helps this recipe stand out. Made with rustic pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, and wild Greek oregano, this is an order that is a step above the average. For those looking for an even more elevated pepperoni pizza experience, California Pizza Kitchen offers white truffle oil as an optional add-on.