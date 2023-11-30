Why Pepperoni Thickness Matters For Perfect Pizza Slices

Pepperoni is the perfect pizza topping. Amid the gooey cheese and mildly sweet, acidic tomato sauce, the spice and salt of pepperoni stands out as the ideal complement. Despite tough competition and the endless desire to innovate in food, the spicy sausage still consistently ranks as the number one pizza topping in America. But as pepperoni lovers know, not every slice of the salami is created equal. Get the wrong style and it can be limp and flavorless or it can go too far in overpowering the rest of the pizza. That's why you need to pay attention to the thickness of pepperoni when you make pizza. A medium cut of pepperoni gives the perfect ratio of flavor and texture.

The ideal pizza is always up for debate, but with pepperoni what most people want is the cup. At the best pizza spots, slices of pepperoni will cup up around the edges as they cook, creating a bowl-like shape with pools of delicious fat rendered from the meat. Those cups have a chewier, more toothsome bite that offers a better contrast to the rest of the pizza compared to a thinner, flat slice. The edges of those cups also crisp up more as they are exposed to the hot air of the oven, which adds a slight crunch and extra flavor from the browning. To get that effect you need pepperoni that's not so thin it melts into the cheese, but not so thick that it's too heavy to curl.