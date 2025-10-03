The Best Pizza Places In Every State, Hands Down
Is pizza the perfect food? It's definitely in the running. It's almost infinitely customizable, never gets boring, and there's something out there for everyone. This versatile and portable dish is delicious on day one and just as good as a leftover breakfast. And while you can definitely have a ton of fun making your own at home, it's no secret that pizza from a restaurant is almost always better than homemade.
Even if you have a favorite no-knead skillet pizza recipe, there's just something about a perfectly-cooked pizza from your favorite pizza place. A large part of that has to do with the fact that the professionals use ultra-high-temp ovens that cook faster, better, and more evenly, but who's doing it the best?
We wanted to know where you can get the best pizza in each state, so we did some digging. In order to make the cut, pizza places not only had to be highly-rated by customers, but recommended to others looking for the perfect pie. We took into account things like creativity in toppings and a variety of crusts, whether or not there are gluten-free and vegetarian options, and if the spots had gotten attention from organizations like the Michelin Guide and the James Beard Foundation. Here's who made the cut.
Alabama: Tortuga's
Tortuga's has locations in Hoover and Birmingham, and gets some serious love from customers who say it's a go-to for deep-dish pizzas. It's recommended to order ahead; the deep dish might take a little longer to cook, but it's worth it. Even Chicago natives give it kudos, but it's worth noting that the thin crust here is also a favorite.
Multiple locations
Alaska: Moose's Tooth Pub & Pizzeria
You might associate cities like Chicago and New York with pizza, but we're telling you to add Anchorage to the list. That's thanks to Moose's Tooth Pub & Pizzeria, which has held records for being the highest-grossing, independently owned pizzeria in the nation. We're talking $6 million in pizza sales a year, and it's impossible to pick a favorite. A reindeer sausage, bacon, steak, and mushroom pizza with a house-made root beer? Yes, please!
(907) 258-2537
3300 Old Seward Highway, Anchorage, AK 99503
Arizona: Pizzeria Bianco
You'll find Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix and Los Angeles, but since pizza guru Chris Bianco opened the first location in Phoenix, we're giving this one to Arizona. When Bianco sat down to chat with us here at Tasting Table, he told us that it was a trip to Italy when he was 13 years old that changed his view on the importance of quality ingredients. It's working, and customers consistently say the pizza lives up to the hype.
Multiple locations
Arkansas: Bruno's Little Italy
There's more than pizza at Bruno's Little Italy, but the pizza has customers raving. The vegetarian options are a win, as are the cured meat pies. There's no doubt that fans won't be surprised to know this place is in PMQ Pizza Magazine's Pizza Hall of Fame, where the owners say one of the best parts of their job is the stories customers tell of repeat visits.
(501) 372-7866
310 Main St, Little Rock, AR 72201
California: Del Popolo
Any conversation about California pizza has to include Del Popolo. This place started out in a 20-foot, 5,000-pound shipping container, and it attracted lines of people. In 2015, it transitioned to a brick-and-mortar restaurant and got a Michelin Guide shout-out for its pizzas, which have the perfect crust and toppings that pay homage to both traditional Italian flavors and the best of California's foodie landscape.
(415) 993-3930
855 Bush St, San Francisco, CA 94108
Colorado: Blue Pan
The good news is that there are plenty of opportunities to pick up a Blue Pan pizza, as this Denver hotspot has grown to several locations and even has a food truck. When we here at Tasting Table ranked the best pizza spots in Denver, it was on the list for a very good reason. The Detroit-style pizza served here is widely credited for popularizing the style in Colorado, and customers agree you can't go wrong with any pie.
Multiple locations
Connecticut: Sally's Apizza
It's impossible to talk about pizza in Connecticut without talking about New Haven's unique style. The Naples-inspired apizza has been a favorite for decades, and Sally's has been serving some of the best since 1938. With tomato pies and specialty pies like the bacon, apple, and sage, there's something for everyone. It's no wonder it's a favorite among New Haven's apizza scene and has loyal customers willing to drive several hours for a taste.
Multiple locations
Delaware: Nick's Pizza Parlor and Bar
It's not surprising Nick's Pizza Parlor and Bar has gotten a ton of accolades. Bringing together outstanding pizza, a bar with an array of beers on tap, and old-school arcade games is a winning combination, and don't doubt — the pizza is so good that Nick Vouras had a massive fanbase when he was operating as a pizza pop-up. Now, fans say you have to grab a cheesesteak here, too.
(302) 204-8700
1716 Marsh Rd, Wilmington, DE 19810
Florida: Satchel's Pizza
In a perfect world, every community would have a Satchel's Pizza. Part art installation, part souvenir shop, part kid-friendly playground, it's the pizza that keeps people coming back for — the kind of crowds that mean you can expect an hour-and-a-half wait at least. Employees earn a living wage, profits are regularly donated to local charities, sodas are homemade, and the pizza is outstanding.
(352) 335-7272
1800 NE 23rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32609
Georgia: Antico Pizza Napoletana
Residents and visitors of Atlanta, Alpharetta, and Tucker are lucky enough to drop by Antico Pizza Napoletana in person, but if you can't make it, there's nationwide shipping. It's one of the Atlanta locations that gets a shout-out in the Michelin Guide, and the quality might be down to the combination of custom ovens made with volcanic rock and a tried-and-true family recipe.
Multiple locations
Hawaii: Brick Fire Tavern
When Brick Fire Tavern updates its menu, it gets press coverage. That's not surprising, considering the authentic Neapolitan pizzas here are made with some toppings imported from Italy, and others sourced locally. Those include prosciutto, soppressata, and n'duja, as well as local eggs, hot honey, and San Marzano tomatoes. And the dough? It's so good you'll wish there was more crust.
(808) 379-2430
3447 Waialae Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816
Idaho: Righteous Slice
When The New York Times gives a shout-out to an Idaho pizzeria for its New York-style slices, it's worth sitting up and taking notice. Righteous Slice and founder Bill Crawford have won a ton of awards and pizza-making events, and customers have high praise for both the New York- and Neapolitan-style pies. Pro tip: Don't underestimate how good honey on a pizza can be until you've tried the Bee Sting.
(208) 820-4597
175 W 2nd S, Suite 100, Rexburg, ID 83440
Illinois: Vito & Nick's
It's one of the great philosophical questions of our age: Chicago deep dish, or tavern-style? Chicago natives who go tavern-style love Vito & Nick's, the family-owned pizzeria that has been serving the city since 1923. It's still got that old-school vibe, and tons of customers who say that this is pizza at the pinnacle of perfection.
(773) 735-2050
8433 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL 60652
Indiana: Diavola
Pizzas are coming out of a brick oven at this Indianapolis pizzeria, and yes, there's more on the menu here than just pizza. Customers love the calamari and the cocktails, but say that it's the smoky, flavorful crust that makes this a go-to pizza place. Walking the line between casual and upscale, some add that it's the perfect date-night spot.
(317) 820-5100
1134 E 54th St, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Iowa: Maggie's Farm Wood-Fired Pizza
Maggie's Farm Wood-Fired Pizza is a little different, because not only are pizzas coming from a wood-fired oven, but the associated farm is the source of many of the vegetables and herbs. It doesn't get much fresher than that, and customers say it shows: Many praise the consistently delicious pizzas, and the cocktails have gotten rave reviews, too.
(319) 351-4588
1308 Melrose Ave, Iowa City, IA 52246
Kansas: Piatto Neapolitan Pizzeria
They're serious about pizza at Wichita's Piatto Neapolitan Pizzeria, and not only is there a pizza oven built by a third-generation builder from Naples, but also use techniques learned from a master in Naples. The result was the rare four-star restaurant review from The Wichita Eagle and a slew of customers who love pizzas like the smoky prosciutto-covered Rucola and the vegan pizzas.
(316) 866-6525
1706 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67214
Kentucky: Camporosso
Yes, Camporosso has outstanding, award-winning pizza, but it also has something else: heart. When owner Eric Redfield spoke at Pizza Expo 2025, he shared a letter he had received from a customer. Their finances meant he felt forced to choose a pizza place for an anniversary dinner, and thanked Camporosso. It was their last anniversary: His wife — diagnosed with terminal brain cancer — died a few months later. Camporosso's delicious pizza, welcoming atmosphere, and Redfield's thoughtful addition of a free dessert pizza made their final anniversary a memory to be treasured, and that kind of says it all, doesn't it?
(859) 331-0155
2475 Dixie Highway, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017
Louisiana: Oak Oven
There are a lot of great pizza places in Louisiana, and Oak Oven is one of the best. Diners are treated to scratch-made pizzas out of a wood-fired oven, and the menu is made with dietary restrictions in mind. Anyone looking for a delicious gluten-free or vegan pizza will find it, and whether the pizza's the appetizer before a pasta meal or the star of the show, it's outstanding.
(504) 305-4039
6625 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, LA 70123
Maine: Cushnoc Brewing Co.
This place might have "brewing" in the name, but it's winning serious loyalty with wood-fired pizzas like the spicy chorizo, pepperoni, and honey-covered Bond Street. New pies are constantly being debuted — like the rainbow-inspired Pride Pie and the recently added (as of this writing) Kennebec, with ranch, bacon, and roasted chicken. The gluten-free pizza is also pretty amazing, and paired with a cider, it's the perfect way to spend part of your day.
(207) 213-6332
243 Water St, Augusta, ME 04330
Maryland: Matthew's Pizza
Matthew's Pizza has been serving Baltimore since 1943, and along with getting some national attention, Matthew's also has a hold on Baltimore hearts. The crab pie — with several cheeses, onion, crab meat, and Old Bay seasoning — is a true taste of Baltimore, and a favorite along with the cheesy tomato pies. It's the kind of thing that natives miss when they move away.
(410) 276-8755
3131 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224
Massachusetts: Picco
There are a lot of great pizza places in Boston, but it's the ice cream that sets Picco apart from the others. Stalwart staples and seasonal specialties are made in-house, and it's the ideal accompaniment to the pizza, which is taken just as seriously. Pick up a white pizza with caramelized onions and bacon, add an order of hot honey chicken wings, and finish it off with that ice cream. Sounds divine, right?
Multiple locations
Michigan: Buddy's Pizza
Buddy's Pizza has multiple locations all around Michigan, and that's great news for anyone who loves Detroit-style pizza. After all, this style of pizza — with its square shape, crispy texture, and distinctive dough — was born at Buddy's back in 1946. While it's become popular across the country, there's just something about the original that stands above the rest.
Multiple locations
Minnesota: Pizzeria Lola
Getting into the restaurant business isn't a decision that's taken lightly, so it's somewhat extraordinary that chef Ann Kim went from actor to restaurateur to James Beard award winner. In other words, her Pizzeria Lola was a true passion project – and the love is clear here. Customers swear by the Korean BBQ pizza, while the kimchi pizza has fans of its own (and don't forget the olive oil-drizzled soft serve, either).
(612) 424-8338
5557 Xerxes Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Mississippi: Leña Pizza + Bagels
Leña Pizza + Bagels only opened in 2023, yet it was honored at The Best Pizza Awards in Milan, Italy just two years later. Menus change on a weekly basis and navigating the irregular hours can be tricky, but it's worth it. Customers say this place lives up to the hype, delivering bagels that rival the best of New York City, as well as outstanding pizza and super-friendlyservice.
(662) 545-4771
331 Cotton Row, Cleveland, MS 38732
Missouri: Pizzeoli Wood Fired Pizza
With a menu that includes pizzas like the Smokestack (featuring smokey gouda and smokey mozzarella among the toppings) and the Butterbird (with house-made bourbon butter BBQ sauce and chicken), you know you're in for a treat. The wood-fired pizzas here are the kind of pizza you'll want to sit and savor, and the fact that the staff gets high praise for stellar drink recommendations is the icing on the cake, sealing its status as the best in Missouri.
(314) 449-1111
1928 12th St, St. Louis, MO 63104
Montana: Pizza Campania
The best pizza place in Montana, customers say the tiramisu is the ideal finish from Pizza Campania. Even those who've lived in Italy have given this place a shout-out for its real deal dishes. The Neapolitan pizzas get high praise for everything from the crust to the toppings, and it turns out that pairing rustic pizzas with flavorful western ingredients like bison sausage is a successful approach.
(406) 404-1270
1285 N Rouse Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715
Nebraska: Orsi's Italian Bakery & Pizza
A truly great pizza is all about the crust, so it makes sense that a place that's putting out Nebraska's best pizza is Omaha's oldest bakery. Orsi's is also an Italian restaurant, and customers say that it's the kind of place where you can taste the care that goes into the scratch-made, always-fresh pizzas (and don't skip the cheesy garlic bread, either).
(402) 345-3438
621 Pacific St, Omaha, NE 68108
Nevada: Solamente Pizza
Ethan Spiezer is the chef putting out stellar pizzas at Solamente Pizza. In fact, these are so good that people have traveled from out of state just to try the best pizza place in Nevada. The pizza is flawless and phenomenal here, and the service makes customers feel as if they're visiting an old friend. The high praise makes Spiezer's personal story even more impressive: He was a full-time teacher during the day, and opened the restaurant at night.
(725) 205-5610
8390 West Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117
New Hampshire: 900 Degrees
Experts point out that you shouldn't resist a charred pizza crust, though that perfectly crisp and flavorful crust is just one of the things that customers love about this Manchester, New Hampshire hotspot. The name of this place is a nod to the temperature of the wood-fired ovens, in fact, and pizzas come with a modern flair. The mac and cheese pizza gets a lot of love, and those in-the-know say the Tuscan wings are also outstanding.
(603) 641-0900
50 Dow St, Manchester, NH 03101
New Jersey: Razza
Those with their finger on the pulse of the New Jersey food scene won't be surprised to see Razza as our pick for the best pizza in the state. We're not alone in thinking this: Alex Guarnaschelli has named this as a favorite, as well. Razza has the kind of local fans that return time and time again, and since even New Yorkers head here, you know it's something special.
(201) 356-9348
275 Grove St, Jersey City, NJ 07302
New Mexico: Slice & Dice
Yes, Albuquerque's two Slice & Dice locations have incredible pizza. But this place gets a lot of love for offering delicious options to those with dietary restrictions, as well. There are also board games for customers to play (how cool is that?) while dining. With stellar pizza and tabletop games from indie and big-name developers, this is more than just a pizza place — it's a ridiculously fun night out from start to finish.
Multiple locations
New York: L'Industrie
How can you choose the single best pizza spot in New York (the state or city)? It's tough, of course, but we're going with L'Industrie. Not only is it one of Bobby Flay's favorite places to eat, but it was named the best street pizza around at 2025's Best Pizza Awards in Milan, Italy. There might be a line whenever you arrive, though it moves fast. Plus, customers say it's worth the wait for some of the best pizza they've ever had.
Multiple locations
North Carolina: Pizza Baby
There's a lot of buzzy press around Charlotte, North Carolina's Pizza Baby restaurants, located on the east and west sides of the city. However, locals' love for this place really became clear when one publication previously wrote a review that was widely condemned as not only inaccurate, but bizarrely cruel. After all, customers were quick to point out that this is a beloved, go-to pizza place. Lauded as a friendly neighborhood spot with Roman-style and rosemary chicken pies, we're giving it the nod as the best in the state.
Multiple locations
North Dakota: Blackbird WoodFire
You'll have to head to one of Blackbird WoodFire's two Fargo locations for the pies that customers say are as delicious as they are creative. Crave-worthy pizzas like the BLT, the Big Dill (with pickles, a cream sauce, and bacon), and the sausage apple pizza all have some serious fans. Odd? Perhaps: But sometimes, thinking outside the box pays off in a big way.
Multiple locations
Ohio: Terita's Pizza
Columbus-style pizza is the perfect pie for pepperoni-lovers. Think thin crust, toppings right to the edge, and provolone cheese. Delish? Absolutely, and few are serving up this delicious, light, perfect-for-sharing pizza to the acclaim that Terita's has. It's lauded for a chewy-and-crispy crust, a sweet-and-spicy sauce, and ingredients — especially the sausage — that are out of this world.
(614) 475-2100
3905 Cleveland Ave, Columbus, OH 43224
Oklahoma: Empire Slice House
Can Tulsa hold its own against the big cities in the pizza game? Definitely. There are a lot of great pizza spots in Tulsa, and Empire Slice House is a favorite. New York natives say this is the place they go when they want a slice that reminds them of the Big Apple, and yes, you can order by the slice. It's the best way to sample the ever-changing, ultra-creative special pies.
Multiple locations
Oregon: Ken's Artisan Pizza
When we here at Tasting Table took on the challenge of ranking the best pizza in Portland, Ken's Artisan took the top spot. (There's also one in Bend.) The doors stay open until the slow-fermented dough runs out for the night, and some who do grab a seat and a pie say it's some of the best in the country. Flavors like the mushroom and the fennel and sausage are favorites.
Multiple locations
Pennsylvania: Slice on Broadway
Pennsylvania's Slice on Broadway has some serious bragging rights as the best in the state. After all, in 2025, it took home World's Best Cheese Slice from the Pizza Expo's International Pizza Challenge. Those fortunate enough to live near one of the chain's six locations say it's serving up some outstanding New York-Style pizza, and even though it's the cheese that took home a Pizza Expo win, fans say the pepperoni is pretty delicious, too.
Multiple locations
Rhode Island: Hotline Pizza
The year? 2020. The deal? Order a pizza via an Instagram account, get an appointed time, drive up to an apartment, and pick up your pie. Of course, Hotline Pizza was so successful in that endeavor that it's now gone mainstream. Customers still order Detroit-style pies through Instagram, though, and when they're gone? They're gone. Those lucky enough to get one say they're absolute works of art, and well worth weathering the challenges to give them a try.
211 Broadway, Providence, RI 02903
South Carolina: Extra Virgin Oven
Extra Virgin Oven displays the names of the farms and growers that are producing its locally-sourced ingredients. Fans say that the commitment is reflected in the taste, and laud pies like the pistachio pesto pizza as being simply outstanding. Creativity means this place is a total win, helping it earn the title of South Carolina's best. Case in point: It's convincing customers there's definitely a place in the world for peach pizza.
(843) 225-1796
1075 East Montague Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405
South Dakota: Dough Trader Pizza
Spearfish, South Dakota's Tastee Freeze looks a little different these days. In fact, Dough Trader Pizza opened at the former chain after a 2011 remodel, and quickly became a favorite. The draw here is a sourdough crust, which customers say is the perfect vehicle for any and all toppings. When some even say the crust is their favorite part, you know this place is taking the whole pizza-making process seriously.
(605) 642-2175
543 W Jackson Blvd, Spearfish, SD 57783
Tennessee: Five Points Pizza
Interestingly, there are entire Reddit threads dedicated to trying to discover what's in the scratch-made ranch dressing at Five Points Pizza. As for the pizza, it's the kind that locals use to impress out-of-town guests. Featuring flavorful sauce, spicy pepperoni, and a top-tier crust, these New York-style pies get the stamp of approval — even from New Yorkers.
Multiple locations
Texas: Cane Rosso
Cane Rosso has it all, from an owner who learned from Italian masters to dough made from flour imported from Italy and rotating monthly specials. And it's a case where dedication pays off: It's been named Pizza Today's Independent Pizzeria of the year. Since transitioning from pop-up pizzeria to a brick-and-mortar in 2011, it's grown to nine locations as of this writing, with an associated animal rescue charity dedicated to helping Dallas's homeless dogs.
Multiple locations
Utah: Bricks Corner Oven
Bricks Corner Oven prides itself on sourcing from local farmers' markets. As a result, loyal customers say anything off the menu will be outstanding. Detroit-style pizzas are served here with a perfectly crispy, cheesy crust. And speaking of cheese, the cheese bread comes highly recommended, too. Pro tip: Try the Salty Pig, with its delicious combination of pork shoulder burnt ends, bacon, sweet BBQ and spicy hot peppers.
(801) 953-0636
1465 700 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84105
Vermont: Parker Pie Company
Locally-sourced ingredients? Check. A picnic table so you can eat outside? Check. A friendly, small-town vibe? Check. Hand-stretched dough and pizzas made to order? Check. As the best in Vermont, it's no wonder customers say it's worth the wait to get a pizza from this place – especially if you take some time out of your busy day and plan on just kicking back to enjoy the experience. Plus, former customers say they'll drive hours for the pizza here.
(802) 525-3366
161 County Rd, West Glover, VT 05875
Virginia: Dr. Ho's Humble Pie
If every town had a spot like Dr. Ho's Humble Pie in North Garden, Virginia, the world might be a better place. Seasonal pies share the menu with varieties starring Andouille sausage and Creole-spiced shrimp, Buffalo chicken and pineapple, and scratch-made pesto. The creative toppings coupled with a perfect crust keeps loyal customers coming back for more, and help make this the best pizza place in the state.
(434) 245-0000
4916 Plank Rd, North Garden, VA 22920
Washington: Stevie's Famous
To say that Stevie's Famous has a lot of fans is something of an understatement. In fact, this two-location Seattle spot has taken down all other pizzerias in past March Madness-style competitions. It's described as being the kind of place that has a small-town, friendly-neighborhood vibe, while putting out slices that would rival any big-city pizzeria. Think greasy pepperoni, a flavorful, rich sauce, and thin crust so good that it even wins fans from those who prefer deep dish styles.
Multiple locations
West Virginia: Mia Margherita
If you talk about outstanding pizza, there's bound to be a lot of mentions of wood-fired ovens. Mia Margherita is doing something a little different by serving up delicious pies from West Virginia's only coal-fired pizza oven. The pizza gets high praise for being incredibly flavorful, and customers appreciate the fact that there's an 8-inch pie on offer here, too. Nothing goes with pizza better than chicken wings, and the wings here are coal-fired (and also outstanding, of course).
(304) 808-6400
139 Conference Center Way, Bridgeport, WV 26330
Wisconsin: Wells Brothers
Since Wisconsin is the cheese capital of the country, we knew choosing the best pizza place was going to be tough. But we're going with Wells Brothers: a Racine restaurant that's been around since 1921 and has pizza down pat according to fans. The crust here is ideally thin, the sauce is wonderfully flavorful, and some even say it's so good, it's worth making a 140-mile round trip to eat there. The cheese is plentiful, of course, and the fact that it's been a staple for local families for decades speaks volumes.
(262) 632-4408
2148 Mead St, Racine, WI 53403
Wyoming: Hand Fire Pizza
Jackson Hole's historic Teton Theater had been abandoned for a while before Hand Fire Pizza started slinging pies there to serious acclaim. If you expect a pizzeria to serve toppings like bison, you won't be disappointed, with customers saying the Bison of a Gun pizza is incredible. The caprese pizza is another favorite, as is the Chew-baca (with ricotta, bacon, onion, arugula, and honey). Since near-perfect pizzas in a historic building is a winning combination, Hand Fire Pizza is the best in Wyoming.
(307) 733-7199
120 N Cache St, Jackson Hole, WY 83001
Methodology
Choosing the best pizza places in each state was no easy task, so we started by setting some guidelines. In order to make it onto our list, we started by looking for spots that were highly-rated and widely recommended by customers, but there are a lot of those places to be honest. Consequently, we also looked for places that get seriously creative with its pies while still offering all the old-school tradition — like a delicious crust appropriate to the style in question — that people have come to expect.
Additionally, we looked for a commitment to local sourcing, establishments with chefs and founders who studied with Italian masters, and considered overall longevity. We also took any awards from national and international pizza competitions a place had won, as well as a commitment to bettering the communities served.