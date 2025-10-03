The Best Pizza Places In Every State, Hands Down

Is pizza the perfect food? It's definitely in the running. It's almost infinitely customizable, never gets boring, and there's something out there for everyone. This versatile and portable dish is delicious on day one and just as good as a leftover breakfast. And while you can definitely have a ton of fun making your own at home, it's no secret that pizza from a restaurant is almost always better than homemade.

Even if you have a favorite no-knead skillet pizza recipe, there's just something about a perfectly-cooked pizza from your favorite pizza place. A large part of that has to do with the fact that the professionals use ultra-high-temp ovens that cook faster, better, and more evenly, but who's doing it the best?

We wanted to know where you can get the best pizza in each state, so we did some digging. In order to make the cut, pizza places not only had to be highly-rated by customers, but recommended to others looking for the perfect pie. We took into account things like creativity in toppings and a variety of crusts, whether or not there are gluten-free and vegetarian options, and if the spots had gotten attention from organizations like the Michelin Guide and the James Beard Foundation. Here's who made the cut.