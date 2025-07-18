Alex Guarnaschelli's Favorite Pizza Spot Is Just Outside Of NYC
We all know you can find some of the best slices of pizza in New York City. We've uncovered at least 15 great slice shops in Manhattan alone. But did you know there's a spot just outside of the Big Apple that draws celebrities? We spoke to celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli in an exclusive interview and asked her for her favorite slice. "There's so many," she says. "I love — but it's in Jersey City — Razza. And yes, it's worth going to."
Razza is known for its elevated, artisan approach to pizza. One standout is the Pea Pie, topped with fresh mozzarella, English peas, guanciale, garlic confit, and Parmigiano. Each wood-fired pie is handcrafted and ranges from $22 to $28, and plenty of reviewers on Yelp agree with Guarnaschelli and say it's absolutely worth the trek across the Hudson.
When asked what the chef's go-to toppings for pizza are, Guarnaschelli answers, "Nothing. Tomato, cheese. Boring." That means her go-to at Razza is most likely the Margherita, a simple yet perfected pie with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sea salt, basil, and extra virgin olive oil.
Razza, a pizza joint in Jersey City, has often been touted the best pizza of New York City
It turns out that Razza has been touted by some as New York's best pizza, despite being located in Jersey City. Its pies are a favorite of Ed Levine, the founder of Serious Eats, along with Pete Wells of The New York Times. Even some here at Tasting Table rave about the pies at Razza. As for me, a New Yorker of over three decades who has never ventured into Jersey City just for pizza, I have some regrets.
For those who are visiting New York City and won't be able travel to Jersey City to try Razza's pies during the trip, chef Guarnaschelli does have a favorite pizza joint located within the Big Apple. She tells us, "Stylistically, I like Scarr's." At Scarr's, you can order slices or whole pies. Of note for vegans — Scarr's has a good selection of plant-based pizzas, salads, and garlic knots.
