Alex Guarnaschelli's Favorite Pizza Spot Is Just Outside Of NYC

We all know you can find some of the best slices of pizza in New York City. We've uncovered at least 15 great slice shops in Manhattan alone. But did you know there's a spot just outside of the Big Apple that draws celebrities? We spoke to celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli in an exclusive interview and asked her for her favorite slice. "There's so many," she says. "I love — but it's in Jersey City — Razza. And yes, it's worth going to."

Razza is known for its elevated, artisan approach to pizza. One standout is the Pea Pie, topped with fresh mozzarella, English peas, guanciale, garlic confit, and Parmigiano. Each wood-fired pie is handcrafted and ranges from $22 to $28, and plenty of reviewers on Yelp agree with Guarnaschelli and say it's absolutely worth the trek across the Hudson.

When asked what the chef's go-to toppings for pizza are, Guarnaschelli answers, "Nothing. Tomato, cheese. Boring." That means her go-to at Razza is most likely the Margherita, a simple yet perfected pie with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sea salt, basil, and extra virgin olive oil.