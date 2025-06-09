17 Of Alex Guarnaschelli's Favorite Foods

It's hard for any of us to pick just one favorite food. Perhaps it can't even be done. But for Alex Guarnaschelli, there might be one favorite dish that stands out among the others: pasta with pesto. Guarnaschelli had this meal at a restaurant called La Merenda in Nice, France. "It was an ethereal meal that changed my life," she told Business Insider. "Especially the pasta. The pasta being dropped on the hot pesto in front of me made me tear up. It was that good. And so simple."

That is high praise indeed, but unless you're able to fly to Nice, you might not be able to enjoy the same experience. The next best thing might be to make a good pasta with pesto yourself, by following this recipe. All you have to do is toss the ingredients in the food processor and then drop the resulting pesto onto a plate of cooked pasta, or the other way around, as the chef did at La Merenda. And if you make enough pesto, you can have another great meal at your fingertips a few nights later. Just store the pesto in the fridge until you're ready to use it again, and heat it up slightly before tossing it with your pasta.