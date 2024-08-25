Why Do Burritos Always Taste Better At A Restaurant?

The homemade burrito can be a sad thing compared to the majesty of what you get at your favorite taco stand or Mexican restaurant. You brown the meat, wrap it up in a store-bought tortilla with beans or rice, and toss some jarred salsa on top. It's a perfectly serviceable meal if you have access to decent quality premade ingredients, but one bite into a restaurant burrito puts all of your pretensions to rest — it's bursting with flavor, perfectly wrapped and stable, and has that intermingling alchemy of ingredients that makes you question everything you're doing in the kitchen. So what is the key to replicating that? Well, Tasting Table reached out to an expert, Yara Herrera, a chef and partner at Hellbender in New York City, to ask why burritos always taste so much better at restaurants.

Herrera told us something that will immediately ring true, saying, "A freshly made flour tortilla is something that sets a basic burrito apart from a great burrito." Just like how good fresh bread is the secret to a better sandwich, the flavor and texture of a fresh homemade flour tortilla blows the pre-made ones away and elevates the whole experience. But taste is just part of the equation. Herrera added that a fresh tortilla is also about "how properly it holds together as you eat it." Herrera explained that in addition to the tortilla, "All these results stem from the ratio and placement of ingredients."