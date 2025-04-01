Alex Guarnaschelli's Favorite Midnight Snack Is Actually A Full Entree

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Alex Guarnaschelli has been letting home cooks in on her go-to Italian-American cooking tips and making impressive food more accessible for years. So, it comes as perhaps no surprise that this highly decorated chef's favorite late-night snack is a straightforward, timeless comfort food classic. Guarnaschelli has worked at the three-Michelin-starred Guy Savoy restaurant in France and served as executive chef at NYC's Butter Restaurant. She's also an Iron Chef and cookbook author. But when the late-night munchies hit, this chef eats with an Everyman's palate.

When asked what her favorite late-night snack is in an interview with FN Dish, Guarnaschelli playfully answered, "Polite answer: uh ... ice water!! Real answer: cold spaghetti and meatballs." The chef has had a longtime penchant for pasta. A simple pesto pasta is the dish she named the most memorable at France's La Merenda in an exclusive interview with Business Insider.

Pleasure-minded foodies know nothing hits like cold spaghetti and these special Italian meatballs after midnight. Happily, there's also a scientific reason why those leftovers seem to taste even better. It's all about food chemistry. "Aromatic ingredients tend to undergo a larger number of reactions that produce flavor and aroma compounds which in turn react with the proteins and the starches," Dr. Kantha Shelke of the Institute of Food Technologists tells Forbes. "In general, as the food cools and is left to sit in the fridge, and then re-heated, some of these reactions continue to take place resulting in improved flavor."