8 Apizza Restaurants In New Haven, Ranked

There's no pizza city in the world quite like New Haven, Connecticut. While some may recognize Connecticut's second-largest city as the home of the Yale University Bulldogs or the home of the first American hamburger at Louis' Lunch, the Elm City is by far best known for its connection to pizza. Specifically, the apizza (pronounced "ah-beetz") style, which was brought to the region by Italian immigrants in the early 1900s.

New Haven-style pizza is so unique because it's made with a very wet dough that undergoes a long fermentation process, so it has a bite like a thin ciabatta. The sauce also tends to be more tart than other pizza varieties, and you won't have a proper New Haven pizza with mozzarella ("mootz") unless you specifically ask for it. In addition, this pizza style has a blistered, charred crust because of a comparably long period in the oven. Historically, many of these ovens were powered by cheap, abundant coal, but many modern apizzerias have switched to alternatives like wood and gas.

The city's apizza is closely interlinked with its identity, so it's not surprising to see that there are people who will defend their favorite pizza joint to death — us included. Here are some of our favorite pizzerias in New Haven serving up this regional style.