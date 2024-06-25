17 Best Spots For Pizza In Boston

Boston is arguably one of the East Coast's most Italian cities. While the city might have been settled and initially populated by British colonists, and the mascot of its NBA team is a leprechaun, every corner of Boston is seemingly brimming with the flavors and culinary ethos of Italy. And where there is great Italian food, there is often great pizza.

I've had the pleasure of experiencing Boston's vivacious pizza scene first-hand for many years. And while I'll be the first person to admit that I am one of the biggest pizza snobs out there, I've also grown to love and appreciate the various pizza styles and topping combinations that the city has to offer. I've created a list of some of the best spots to pick up a whole pie or just a slice in the Boston area based on this experience, as well as recommendations from pizza-loving friends living in the city. All of these spots hone-in on the craftsmanship and skill required to craft the perfect, flavorful pizza, and offer an array of high-quality ingredients that make their pies unique.