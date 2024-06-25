17 Best Spots For Pizza In Boston
Boston is arguably one of the East Coast's most Italian cities. While the city might have been settled and initially populated by British colonists, and the mascot of its NBA team is a leprechaun, every corner of Boston is seemingly brimming with the flavors and culinary ethos of Italy. And where there is great Italian food, there is often great pizza.
I've had the pleasure of experiencing Boston's vivacious pizza scene first-hand for many years. And while I'll be the first person to admit that I am one of the biggest pizza snobs out there, I've also grown to love and appreciate the various pizza styles and topping combinations that the city has to offer. I've created a list of some of the best spots to pick up a whole pie or just a slice in the Boston area based on this experience, as well as recommendations from pizza-loving friends living in the city. All of these spots hone-in on the craftsmanship and skill required to craft the perfect, flavorful pizza, and offer an array of high-quality ingredients that make their pies unique.
Florina Pizzeria & Paninoteca in Beacon Hill
No tour of Boston's pizza scene would be complete without a stop at Florina Pizzeria in Beacon Hill. This shop specializes in tantalizing Sicilian-style and standard, New York-style pizza slices — although its menu also boasts an impressive array of hot and cold paninis, too.
If I'm traveling through the Boston area and craving pizza, this is one of my go-to stops — and it's easy to see why. If you order a single slice; you won't have to worry about walking away hungry because Florina serves you a quarter of a pie, rather than a measly strip of pizza. The Sicilian selections are also drool-worthy; the crust is perfectly soft and fluffy, and the shop adds the perfect amount of cheese to each pie — not too much, but also not too little.
(617) 936-4494
16 Derne St, Boston, MA 02114
Union Park Pizza in Back Bay
The best word to describe Union Park Pizza is "sophisticated." This isn't a greasy slice joint; its pies are only available in 10-inch and 16-inch sizes and covered in some of the tastiest toppings that Boston's pizza scene has to offer.
The highlight of this spot, besides its creative medley of pre-built pie options, is its crust. The dough is made with flour imported from Italy. It has that perfect flavor balance that won't send you reaching for the salt shaker. This is also a great restaurant for folks who like a Neapolitan-style pizza with some separation of crust and state (meaning, the cheese and the sauce). I also admire how the pizzaiolos at Union Park are able to get a light color and slightly soft (yet still sturdy) bake on the bottom of the crust. It's pizza making at its finest, and something that you just have to experience (and eat) for yourself.
(617) 855-1100
244 Newbury St, Boston, MA 02116
Ciao! Pizza and Pasta in Chelsea
Chelsea is a relatively small town located right across the Mystic River from Boston. It's home to a delicious wood-fired pizza joint, Ciao!, which boasts some of the best Neapolitan pies that the Boston area has to offer.
Much of the menu at Ciao! focuses on Italian meats. You'll find many pie options adorned with house-made fennel sausage, soppressata, and prosciutto, which are perfect for any carnivores that you may be dining with. Its pies are all 11 inches in diameter, so you can order one for yourself and eat it in a single sitting. Or, take a piece of advice for me and order several different pies for your party to share. And if you're still feeling hungry at the end of your meal, grab a Nutella pizza, topped with fresh mint and mascarpone, before hitting up the city.
(617) 286-9346
59 Williams St, Chelsea, MA 02150
Area Four (Multiple locations)
If you're a sucker for all things sourdough, you'll want to pay a visit to Area Four. This trendy spot has two locations in Cambridge, one in Technology Square and the other in Kendall Square. The main draw to this spot, at least for me, is the sourdough crust — which is made with a culture that the team has kept alive for upwards of 10 years. This ferment imparts a unique tang to the crust that is unlike most of the others I've enjoyed. It's also easy to notice how the ferment imparts extra moisture to the crust and gives it a chewy bite that's not entirely Neapolitan but is also somewhat reminiscent of New Haven-style pizza.
Area Four is also widely known for adding creative spins to classic pies. For example, it uses soppressata on its Not Pepperoni pizza and adds a refreshing heat to its Clam Oreganato pie with chilis.
Multiple locations
Dirty Water Dough Company (Multiple locations)
If you're passing through Back Bay or East Boston, you're primed to stop at one of Dirty Water Dough's locations. The menu at each restaurant varies slightly, so you're better off taking a peek at the website before you make the trek over. The pizza dough here is soft and perfectly risen, thanks in part to the addition of the brand's in-house Dirty Water IPA.
The selection of specialty pies at Dirty Water Dough is quite extensive, but it's clear that this shop doesn't sacrifice quantity for quality. You can order Boston-inspired pies like the Big Papi, with sweet Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, mozzarella, pesto, and Romano cheese. Dirty Water is also very accommodating of different dietary preferences; you can order your pie with a gluten-free crust, vegan cheese, or turn any of its signature pies into a hand-held calzone.
Multiple locations
Mortadella Head in Somerville
Although it may sound like it, Mortadella Head is, in fact, not a punk rock band. Rather, it's many Somerville residents' go-to spot for pizza. While the sub sandwiches at this joint are no joke, the pizza is one big draw for visitors far and wide. Its pizza menu is absolutely loaded with both white and red pies — as well as the option to go Roman rather than round. For the uninitiated, Roman-style pizza has a more focaccia-like base that comes out of the oven crispy.
Mortadella Head's Buffalo chicken pizza, topped with feta and house-made gorgonzola sauce, is worthy of note. The same goes for the Cousin Vinny: a white pie covered with a garlic cream sauce, prosciutto, roasted garlic, mozzarella, arugula, and balsamic.
(617) 996-6680
20 College Ave, Somerville, MA 02144
Max and Leo's Pizza (Multiple locations)
Max and Leo's is a newcomer on the Boston-area pizza scene, but don't count it out just yet. This restaurant has four locations in Chelmsford, Newton Corner, Sudbury, and Fenway. The restaurant is run by twin brothers, who only began their pizza making journey in 2010. Max and Leo's focus is on coal-fired pies — which have a noticeably sootier flavor than wood or gas-fired pies. This flavor really meshes well with Max and Leo's selection of quality toppings. We recommend the L'Oscar, a white pie with wild mushrooms, caramelized onions, Italian sausage, mascarpone, and mozzarella.
This is not the spot you go if you have a problem with char on your pizza. The pies will come out well-done, but this just adds to the magic of biting into a slice served by one of Boston's best pizza spots.
Multiple locations
Galleria Umberto in the North End
Boston's North End is one of its most Italian neighborhoods. You'll find some of the best bakeries in the city (including my personal favorite, Mike's Pastry) — as well as some great pizza. One spot that boasts flavorful pies is Galleria Umberto. Despite its popularity among Boston's pizza lovers, this spot is relatively low-key. It's a cash-only place that sells its Sicilian-style pizza until it runs out.
The shop opens around 10 a.m. and sells out most days by 2 p.m., so time is of the essence if you want a cheesy, decadent square slice. Equally as famous as the pizza at this spot are the arancini — fried rice balls — and the potato panzerotti.
(617) 227-5709
289 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113
Source in Cambridge
Two words: 'roni cups. Seriously, how much more delicious can a pie, dotted with these meaty teacups, be? Although Source is well-known for its pepperoni pizza, there are also other equally tantalizing pies on its menu. Folks who love seafood will enjoy the One If By Clam, Two If By Sea — featuring fried whole clams, tartar sauce, romaine, and cherry tomatoes. Or, if you're lucky enough to stop by for brunch, try the Hangover pizza with sausage, pepperoni, bacon, three cheese gratin, and scrambled eggs on top.
Guests can also choose between Neapolitan and New York-style pizzas for the restaurant's build-your-own offer. Or, they can opt to transform one of their favorite signature pies into a calzone, as part of Source's lunch special. The pairing of perfectly blistered pies and creative toppings is just one of the many things that sets Source apart from other Boston pizzerias.
(857) 856-6800
27 Church St, Cambridge, MA 02138
Si Cara in Cambridge
If you like a perfectly bubbly crust accented with char marks, you'll love the pies at Si Cara in Cambridge. It also offers select varieties of pan pizza, but the draw for many eaters to this chic spot is undoubtedly its Canotto-style pie — a variety that's not quite Neapolitan. Canotto means "inflatable boat," and refers to the ballooning, fluffy ring of crust on this pizza. Besides the obvious difference in appearance, this pizza style is also often made with a preferment (such as poolish), that helps add to the flavor and ensures a long, slow fermentation. The long story short is that Canotto is all about patience and craftsmanship — and Si Cara is at the intersection of it.
The toppings on Si Cara's fluffy pizzas are not too-far-out-there, but they are creative. Its mushroom pizza, for example, is made with a deliciously flavored leek kimchi, which complements the smoked mozzarella that also adorns the pie. You can also order an eggplant pizza, which is kind of like a pizza-fied version of an eggplant parm — plus burrata and arugula on top.
(617) 945-7629
425 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02139
Pizzeria Rustico in the North End
Pizzeria Rustico, located in Boston's North End, offers an array of subs, salads, and apps. But as its name suggests, the real draw to this cozy spot is the pizza. Its toppings scream true Italian — which makes sense, considering it imports the ingredients for its pies. While you can order a plain cheese by the slice or as a whole pie, the better option would be to try its more exciting options, like the Pear Parm. Its toppings, which include olive oil, mozzarella, d'anjou pear, Parmigiana Reggiano, and a hot honey drizzle, prove that pineapple isn't the only fruit that belongs on pizza.
Pizzeria Rustico is closed on Sundays and only serves dinner from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. But it is open for lunch and dinner starting at 11 a.m. during the week.
(857) 265-2133
85 Canal St, Boston, MA 02114
Regina Pizzeria (Multiple locations)
Regina Pizzeria is one of the most talked-about pizza spots in the city — and for good reason. It's been serving customers for nearly a century and opened locations across Massachusetts and New England. The original location, which opened its doors in the North End in 1926, features an extensive brick-oven pizza menu with nearly every topping under the sun. And if, by chance, you can't find a pre-built pizza that you like, you can always build your own with one of three sauces and an impressive lineup of traditional and premium toppings.
There's seemingly no wrong choice on Regina's menu. But its cheese pizza alone has gained attention from patrons, including Barstool's Dave Portnoy, who professed his love for Regina's during one of his pizza reviews.
Multiple locations
Picco in the South End
What's more perfect than pizza and ice cream? At Picco, you can have this heavenly combination — and more. Its pies are made with a cold-ferment sourdough, which means that each has a delectably soft bite and subtle tangy flavor. Picco's pies are also set apart from others by their distinguished char, which complement toppings like sausage, fennel, and ricotta, or its mushroom and Brie pizza with caramelized onions and arugula. And if you can't decide what to order for your pizza, fear not; many of its pies can be made into half-and-half options so you can enjoy two of your favorite pizzas on the same charred base.
Picco closes between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. each day to prepare for dinner service, so plan for this in advance. And don't forget to get a scoop or hand-packed quart of ice cream or sorbet on your way out.
(617) 927-0066
513 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116
Ernesto's Pizza (Multiple locations)
Ernesto's Pizza is your quintessential Boston slice joint. It has a location right on the Boston Freedom Trail in the North End, which makes it the perfect stop on your tour of the historic city. Or, you can pay its Somerville spot a visit. The pies here are no-frills, but don't skimp out on the quality cheese, crispy (yet slightly floppy) crust, and beautiful tomato sauce.
Ernesto's menu is relatively pared down; its whole pies only come in one size: extra-large (18-inch). But if you walk into the shop, you'll have a bounty of single slices to choose from. The chicken ranch is a great option for when you're pregaming for a night of partying in the city; it's topped with copious amounts of ranch, bacon, chicken, onions, and tomatoes.
Multiple locations
Brewer's Fork in Charlestown
Wood-fired pizza is at your fingertips at Brewer's Fork, located in Charlestown. It's the place to go if you want to grab appetizers with friends; the small plates menu is nearly as impressive as its pizza menu. The pies have some creative spins and upgrades like the Nduja Know What? with spicy Calabrian sausage, caramelized onions, and oregano. The Freebird is also another tantalizing option; it's made with smoked chicken, pickled collard greens, Alabama white sauce, and pork cracklins.
Brewer's Fork also offers a lunch menu during the week, which includes many of the same pizza and small plate options. You'll also find a mid-day menu, available from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., that serves as a happy hour of sorts. The food at Brewer's Fork is sophisticated, yet still approachable, which makes it a perfect spot if you're a pizza snob or just seeking a great slice.
(617) 337-5703
7 Moulton St, Charlestown, MA 02129
Lily's Bar, Pizza, and Patio in the Financial District
Lily's, located in the Financial District, is a modern and youthful place to sit back, enjoy a few drinks, and take in all that the city has to offer. But its pizzas are equally as notable as its vibrant patio space. Although its options seem to reflect back to the classics, if you read between the lines, you'll see that there is some serious thought and intentionality infused into all of its toppings. You'll find a cheeseburger pizza topped with Wagyu beef crumbles and a traditional pepperoni pie made with artisan smoked meat.
Lily's also offers an impressive drink menu, complete with an array of draft beers from breweries across New England. It's yet another spot on this list where you can visit for late-night bites, or when you're craving a pie that takes a step up from the classic slice joint.
(857) 233-4513
33 Batterymarch St, Boston, MA 02110
Quattro in the North End
Quattro is a brick-oven pizzeria that channels the energy of the North End into every plate that comes out of its kitchen. The pies are classic Neapolitan, while the other parts of the menus are brimming with Italian ingredients and flavors. The pies are simple and anything but new age pizzeria, but they are always cooked to perfection and place a big emphasis on flavors. You'll find the margherita pizza, made with buffalo mozzarella, to be a popular option for eaters of all ages. If you're feeling something a little more sophisticated, you can always go with a white pizza topped with figs, arugula, and goat cheese.
The vibe at Quattro is modern, yet sophisticated. The airy space and its large windows are perfect for watching the city around you go by as you chow down on delicious pizza and fine wine.
(617) 720-0444
264 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113
Methodology
This roundup highlights an array of different pizza styles and locales across the greater Boston area. Although many of the Italian restaurants in the city are centered in the North End, I wanted to highlight spots in other neighborhoods and parts of the city. The reality is that there are top-notch spots for slices and whole pies in every corner of the city — but you just have to know where to look.
I considered my personal experience dining at many of these locations to be an important consideration, as well as experiences from friends and family who have traveled to and lived in Boston for many years. I also compared these anecdotes to information and reviews published by verified customers and notable news outlets. I looked for restaurants that offered high-quality ingredients, illustrated a commitment to the craftsmanship and pizza making tradition, and offered a welcoming space for locals and tourists alike.