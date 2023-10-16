16 Best Bakeries In Boston
Boston is known for its deep history, famous seafood, and raving sports fans — but more people should be talking about the wide variety of delicious bakeries that are scattered across this city. If you're thinking that a classic Boston cream pie is all that's on offer in this food-focused haven, think again. It may not be the largest city on the map, but there is certainly no shortage of options when it comes to high-quality bakeries in Boston.
It can be overwhelming to narrow down the selection from what seems like a never-ending list of Yelp recommendations; that's why we've curated this list of bakeries, from internationally inspired cafes to bread specialists and everything in between. With influences across a diverse array of cuisines and cultures, these bakeries are sure to satisfy any craving. Remember to leave room for dessert because the following spots are absolutely critical to your next Boston visit.
Lakon Paris
If nobody has put Lakon Paris Patisserie on your map, let us do you the favor. Boston locals will know this spot for its distinctly decadent croissants that went viral in the spring of 2023. Images of Lakon's specialty croissants garnered millions of views on a few platforms, attracting bustling lines on an otherwise quiet street in Brookline.
Lakon's croissants, baked fresh each morning, come in a variety of unique flavors and shapes. From the strawberry cheesecake croissant to a pistachio mascarpone-filled croissant, you are guaranteed to experience croissants like you never have before. It doesn't end there, though ... Lakon's cake menu includes a variety of classic French desserts and pastries, including chocolate eclairs, macarons, and mousse cakes in all sorts of flavors. The main gripe with Lakon seems to be the price point, with specialty croissants being $8 each, a steep price for a baked good. All things considered, this bakery has caught people's attention for its original, photo-worth French pastries.
Mike's Pastry
Visit Boston's historic North End, which attracts many for its authentic Italian cuisine, but don't leave without stopping by its most popular bakery first. Ask any local, and they will tell you that you can't leave Boston without trying a cannoli from Mike's Pastry. This family business, founded in 1946 by Michael Mercogliano, has been serving the Boston area delicious pastries for decades.
Walk into any of its four locations, and find yourself surrounded by bakery cases lined with endless, mouth-watering pastries. Walls are lined with over a dozen different cannoli flavors to choose from. If you're looking for other options, lobster tails, a variety of decadent slices of cakes, and cookies are available in every flavor imaginable. For a true Bostonian experience, try a Boston cream pie covered in rich chocolate and oozing with creamy goodness.
We can't send you to Mike's without a couple of insider tips first. When visiting the original Mike's in North End, make sure to have cash on you, as credit cards won't be accepted. This hot spot is also known for lines that can go on for what seems like miles, so come with patience hats on. While staff do their best to keep the line moving, visitor reviews are mixed about the time it takes to get in. But it's always worth the wait.
Tatte Cafe and Bakery
Although the name Tatte is no hidden secret, as this mini-chain of bakeries and cafes has now spread across Massachusetts and Metro D.C., Boston lays claim to its humble beginnings. Israeli pastry chef, Tzurit Or, founded Tatte to bring people together with food. As an immigrant to the U.S., Or wanted to create a place that felt like home for herself and others through the comforts of divine pastries, tasty coffee, and other delicious dishes.
You can find a Tatte in nearly every corner of Boston, guaranteed to be filled with busy energy as a popular dining and study spot. Its menus for food and drinks are stacked with variety, with seasonal dishes for every time of year. Labeled as "elegant comfort food," diners are sure to find something satisfying on the menu, but let's talk about the pastries.
With its French-Israeli influence, Tatte's bakery serves baked goods in both sweet and savory flavors. French-inspired classics include croissants, but mini tiramisu and mousse cake also grace the menu, offered in single-serving cups, perfect for dessert any time of day. For a savory option, try a Jerusalem bagel or a spinach and labneh and lamb pita. That barely scratches the surface, so be sure to visit a Tatte next time you're in Boston.
Japonaise Bakery
There is no gatekeeping here, and that's why everyone should know about Japonaise — a local bakery off of a main street in Brookline that has been serving French-inspired pastries with a Japanese twist since 1985. As Boston's first Japanese bakery, Japonaise was founded by Hiroko Sakan, a single mother of three who had no previous professional restaurant experience. 30 years later, her bakery is a treasure to Brookline residents and a catalyst for more bakeries with Japanese roots to start opening in the city.
If you're unfamiliar with Japanese-style baking, this is a great place to discover something new. People are lining up at Japonaise for the mouth-watering, authentic selection of Japanese goods. This includes a classic milk bread, known as shoku pan in Japanese. Another must-have is the Japanese sweet bread, or an pan, each flavored with different fillings from cream to matcha and melon. Customers recommend going on the earlier side as the fresh-baked goods go fast. Despite this, Japonaise is known for its above-and-beyond service and friendly staff.
Bao Bao Bakery
In the heart of Boston's Chinatown, Bao Bao Bakery is a destination for Asian fusion baked goods that are both delicious and creative. Amongst a sizable list of selections in this small area located in the heart of downtown, the custom cakes, crafty pastries, and bubble tea offerings are a crowd favorite when it comes to delivering variety, freshness, and flavor.
The most popular selections at Bao Bao Bakery include pineapple or red bean buns and matcha roll cakes, as well as excellent variations on eclairs. Another stand-out is the crepe cake, layers of soft dough that are interspersed with fresh cream and flavored to match the season. One particular taste that is particularly unique to Asian baking and which Bao Bao also offers in its rolls and cookies is ube, normally known for its distinctly purple color. Another more traditional Chinese pastry that's commonly seen in dim dum, egg tart, seems to be a hit or miss at this spot but is certainly worth trying.
Bova's Bakery
Bova's Bakery in the North End is so good that you might have to visit the area twice. On a discreet corner in the brick-lined streets of the historic area sits a family-owned and operated bakery that has been around since 1926. For decades, this establishment has been baking authentic Italian pastries and serving customers 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Yes, you heard us correctly. Considering Boston's notoriety for being the city that sleeps a little too early, Bova's reputation has certainly grown thanks to its never-ending operating hours, making it truly one of a kind to visit there.
Using family recipes that have been handed down for three generations, Bova's guarantees that everything is baked with love. Customers rave about the Boston cream pie, superb cannolis, and a wide array of specialty cookies. The cannolis are also a big draw; the original stands out as sweet but not cloying, and there are big flavors like tiramisu, cappuccino, and Oreo cannolis.
Flour Bakery + Cafe
If you're looking for a one-stop shop for coffee, lunch, and dessert, Flour Bakery is the place to go. Another go-to for many Bostonians, Flour has locations spread across both Boston and Cambridge, with its original location in the South End. The bakery is led and co-owned by James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Joanne Chang. In partnership with her husband, Chang has created a community-based bakery known for its fresh pastries made daily. Flour uses locally sourced ingredients to ensure this and partners with fellow New England vendors like Cabot Creamery, One Mighty Mill, and King Arthur Baking, to name a few.
The bakery boasts an array of delectable treats, from breakfast pastries to dessert pies, cakes, and cookies, as well as a full lunch menu with ready-made salads and sandwiches. The word on the street is that the brown butter cinnamon roll is to die for, paired with basically any choice from the coffee menu. Could you ask for a better start to the day? Flour's expansive menu also offers great vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options for those with food sensitivities and allergies.
Athan's Bakery
You can find a taste of Europe in the streets of Boston at Athan's Bakery, a staple cafe in the quiet neighborhood of Brookline. Owner Aris Anthanasopoulos originally started his business in Kalamata, Greece, where his sweets-filled bake shop quickly grew in size and popularity. When he brought his business overseas, he hoped that Athan's Bakery would mirror the European-style cafe experience. Visitors will find that Athan's bakery has incorporated different European desserts across its menu, from French patisserie to Italian gelato and Belgian chocolate.
Some honorable mentions from Athan's wide selection of pastries include the flaky and delicious croissants, as well as the baklava. In addition, this bakery also offers authentic handmade chocolates, from which customers can create their own assortment or choose from a variety of uniquely-packed gifts. The cakes, including a notable Black Forest cake, are also something worth writing home about. With all of these options, this bakery truly is a one-stop shop.
Iggy's Bread
There might not be another bakery that will put as much time and care into its final product as Iggy's Bread does. Under the slogan "bread of the world," Iggy's makes old-fashioned, basic breads that are made from local, in-season ingredients but kept at prices that are meant to be affordable for everyone. Using a long fermentation process, Iggy's process allows its bread to rise and develop over 12 to 24 hours to avoid as little manipulation as possible.
Head to Iggy's main bakery, located in Cambridge, to find a bread menu full of endless varieties of fresh-baked bread. There's ancient grain bread made with Khorasan wheat flour and many different styles on offer: brioche, focaccia, and ficelle, a thinner style of long French bread, for example. Bread may be in its name, but Iggy's also has a pastry menu featuring croissants that seem to be a crowd favorite.
As part of its sustainability efforts, Iggy's Bread is committed to the Clean Label Project, which helps the business control contents that are often included in consumer products but are environmentally harmful. Iggy's flour has been independently tested and awarded the Clean Label Project Purity Award. Not only are you guaranteed a delicious product, but one that is sustainable as well.
Lolly's Bakery
If you haven't heard, supporting family businesses is in, which is why Lolly's Bakery is another must-visit in Boston. This homey bakery, located in East Boston, is a neighborhood favorite that has been serving authentic Latin pastries for more than 20 years. With a focus on sweet bread and decadent cakes, Lolly's is popular for making pre-ordered and exquisitely decorated cakes for any occasion. For those looking to stop by and pick up a quick treat, this bakery also offers an extremely affordable selection of baked goods
Give this shop a visit and expand your horizons with its offerings of fresh tres leches cakes, sweet breads, and conchas, a sugary shell bread. With some pastries being priced under $1 dollar, customers can get a box full of Latin goods for an affordable price. Regardless of the occasion, Lolly's is known to deliver tasty creations on all fronts.
Sofra Bakery & Cafe
Keeping on trend with bakeries that serve delicious food and even better desserts, Sofra Bakery & Cafe is a Middle Eastern restaurant and bakery that serves food inspired by a variety of traditional cuisines across the region. The word Sofra itself is Turkish, meaning "a picnic" or "a special table preparation of food." With this wide array of selections across sweet and savory flavors, you truly won't know where to begin.
Spices seem to be the name of the game at Sofra's, with many pastries offering flavors that are unique to Persian baking. The pastry menu is stacked with specialties such as ma'amoul, a cookie that comes from the Levantine region and is eaten around Easter and Eid. Savory pastries and bread such as Turkish simit and Greek spanakopita are also authentic staples on this seemingly endless menu. If you can't decide between sweet and savory, try it all!
Union Square Donuts
For all of our donut fanatics in the house, Union Square Donuts is the place to go in Boston when you're having a craving. There are several locations across the city of this award-winning company; each delivers on the brand's reputation of exciting, bold flavor combinations. Bakers at Union Square Donuts are making the pastry fresh, daily, and from a brioche dough to ensure the texture is as light and airy as can be.
Depending on the season, you'll find a unique menu with flavors to match the time of year. Otherwise, some of Union Square's classic flavors include a rich maple bacon donut, a creamy Vietnamese coffee donut, or a staple honey glaze. There's something for everyone on this menu, with vegan options also being a hit (hello, chai apple cider). If you like to enjoy your donuts with a cup of coffee, the full cafe menu has full espresso options, canned cold brew, and a New England specialty: maple lattes.
Bakey
"Ridiculously Fresh" is the promise that Bakey has made when it comes to serving up pastries made from the best ingredients, and it has certainly delivered. With two locations in downtown Boston and Brookline, this newly expanded pastry shop has captured people's attention with its signature babka sweet bread. Its founder, Uri Scheft, owns popular bakeries in both New York and Tel Aviv. It seems Scheft has brought his reputation with him to the heart of Boston, along with his delicious array of Danish-Israeli-inspired goods.
It's a given that Bakey's babka should be at the top of your list, the choices spanning a wide variety of flavors. The menu includes chocolate, almond, cinnamon, or raspberry babka — and that isn't even all of the flavors. On the savory side, there are cheese bourekas which are Israeli puff pastry dough with rich, creamy fillings. It seems that whichever you choose, you cannot go wrong with this highly raved-about bakery.
Clear Flour Bread
Don't miss Clear Flour Bread, a tiny, unsuspecting bakery located on a hidden corner in the deeply residential streets of Brookline, Boston. While it may not be near any major streets, Clear Flour is certainly worth going out of the way for. Since 1982, the bakery has been an outlet for breads and pastries made fresh daily from simple, clean ingredients. You'll find that the menu includes a mix of French, German, and Italian-inspired goods that are certain to impress — along with pizza dough sold in 18-ounce servings.
With 10 years of consistently good service, Clear Flour's selection speaks for itself. Seasonal, weekly, and daily breads vary slightly, with weekly specials that line up with what is in season according to Clear Flour's expert bakers. Fresh baguettes, fragrant rolls, and sourdough bread loaves just barely scratch the surface of the selection, which also includes a variety of less frequently seen German staples such as dinkelbrot and soft pretzels. See Clear Flour's weekly menu for a more updated list of goods, and be sure to line up early, as everything is served on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Kupel's Bakery
While Boston may be no New York when it comes to bagels, Kupel's Bakery is a true diamond in the rough. Owners Allan and Diane Kupelnick opened this well-loved shop in 1978 with an emphasis on two things: baking excellent bagels and being Kosher. The pastries are certainly worth trying, but the main attraction to Kupel's is the delicious bagels, which have put it on the map as one of the best bagel shops in Boston.
In good fashion, Kupel's offers more than 20 bagel choices, with a variety of both dairy and tofu-based spreads. If you like to dress your bagel up, the menu includes bagel sandwiches that come stacked with fresh lox, egg salad, or a classic fried egg. Kupel's is known to be generous with the fillings, and bagels have delicately crispy exteriors and perfectly soft insides. From the bakery, customers also rave about the challah bread. If you catch yourself here on a weekend, be prepared to wait with a sizable crowd, but the bagels are definitely worth it.
La Saison Bakery
La Saison is worth visiting for both its baked goods and its story. Founder Soheil Fathi originally opened his business in Tehran, Iran, in 2007. It was 10 years before he immigrated to the United States in 2017. After moving, Fathi sought to reopen his bakery with a menu that represented his combined experiences as both an Iranian immigrant and a new citizen of the United States. Now located in a residential part of Cambridge, La Saison has quickly become a local staple, serving American-style pastries and bread with Iranian-inspired flavors.
La Saison's menu offers an array of bread, including sourdough loaves of apricot-pistachio, fig-walnut, or cranberry-pecan flavors. There is also an array of freshly baked crackers that take on a similar theme of unique flavor combinations, reflecting all of the influences on Fathi's baking. Despite its fairly recent opening, La Saison seems to have garnered a strong base of support. Just get in line early and make sure you give yourself the chance to choose from a diverse selection of pastries and breads.