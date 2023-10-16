16 Best Bakeries In Boston

Visit Boston's historic North End, which attracts many for its authentic Italian cuisine, but don't leave without stopping by its most popular bakery first. Ask any local, and they will tell you that you can't leave Boston without trying a cannoli from Mike's Pastry. This family business, founded in 1946 by Michael Mercogliano, has been serving the Boston area delicious pastries for decades.

Walk into any of its four locations, and find yourself surrounded by bakery cases lined with endless, mouth-watering pastries. Walls are lined with over a dozen different cannoli flavors to choose from. If you're looking for other options, lobster tails, a variety of decadent slices of cakes, and cookies are available in every flavor imaginable. For a true Bostonian experience, try a Boston cream pie covered in rich chocolate and oozing with creamy goodness.

We can't send you to Mike's without a couple of insider tips first. When visiting the original Mike's in North End, make sure to have cash on you, as credit cards won't be accepted. This hot spot is also known for lines that can go on for what seems like miles, so come with patience hats on. While staff do their best to keep the line moving, visitor reviews are mixed about the time it takes to get in. But it's always worth the wait.