13 Spots Bobby Flay Loves To Eat At Across The US
When Bobby Flay sat down to talk with us here at Tasting Table back in 2016, we talked about a lot of things, from advice for those wanting to follow in his footsteps, to which of his many creative dishes was the biggest source of pride. We also talked about his favorite food cities, and he had three that he said were doing the biggest and brightest things in the food world: New York, Los Angeles, and Rome. Clearly, it's good to be Bobby Flay.
Flay gave New York City restaurants a shout-out a few times in the interview, saying that even when he had time off, he spent it at some of his favorite restaurants in the city. There's an old saying that if you love what you do, you'll never work a day in your life — and Flay clearly loves what he does. But what about when he's traveling to other cities in the U.S.? What places are on the top of his list?
We wanted to know, too, so we combed through interviews and social media posts to see where his favorite spots were. The celeb chef certainly didn't disappoint, recommending some favorite dishes along with some favorite spots. Some of these places you may recognize, and some you may not, but you should keep all of them in mind for the next time you're planning a trip, or perhaps just find yourself in need of a little culinary inspiration.
Balthazar - New York, New York
There's an art to making the perfect fries at home, and if you judge a restaurant by the quality of its fries, you're certainly not alone. In an episode of "The Best Thing I Ever Ate," Flay explained, "The best things in life when it comes to food are the simplest things. I think that everybody knows where their favorite french fry is." For him, that's at New York City's Balthazar.
Balthazar's chefs are serious about their fries: From cutting and soaking to slicing, blanching, and frying, it's a process that takes more than a day — and it's one that Flay says results in the perfect fry. They're so good that there's no need for anything more than salt, and Flay very obviously keeps going back. It's not the only time he's given Balthazar a shout-out, either, as he stopped there during the first season of "The Flay List." The food here has clearly made a lasting impression, but it makes sense: If a place is putting that much care and attention into something like the lowly french fry, you know it's serious about everything else, too.
(212) 965-1414
80 Spring St, New York, NY 10012
L'Atelier De Joël Robuchon - Las Vegas, Nevada
When Bobby Flay opened Brasserie B in Las Vegas, he chatted with us here at Tasting Table about what it meant to bring the elegance of Paris to the Entertainment Capital of the World. At the time, he revealed that he was inspired at least in part by La Coupole in Paris — and fans know this hasn't been his own business venture in Vegas. But where does he go to eat when he's there?
In an interview with Las Vegas Weekly, Flay explained that it was another French-inspired restaurant that he'd found a love for. "I really like L'Atelier [de Joël Robuchon] a lot, [it's] just a very good restaurant. I originally ate at the one in Paris. It's one of those things where they took a casual idea and upscaled it; they did the opposite of what so many chefs are doing."
To say that it's upscaled might be a bit of an understatement: Check out what others are saying about this mainstay of the MGM Grand, and you'll find the high price tag mentioned a lot. Alongside that, though, are a ton of reviews that say if you're looking for the perfect place for fine wines, dishes that are as artistic and elegant as they are beautiful, and fine wines, this is the place.
mgmgrand.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/latelier-joel-robuchon-french-restaurant.html
(702) 891-7358
3799 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Estiatorio Milos - New York, New York
For anyone who might not be familiar with the kind of place that Estiatorio Milos is, we'll explain by saying this: Not only are there a few locations in New York City, but this restaurant is also in Dubai, London, Singapore, Athens, Montreal, Los Cabos, Miami Beach, West Palm Beach, Las Vegas, and Toronto. Sounds expensive, right? It is, and when Bobby Flay appeared on the "Elvis Duran Show" in 2022, it was the price point of this restaurant that got the most hate from the show's hosts.
Flay, however, was quick to champion the restaurant as a whole. "I think that place is delicious," Flay said. "It's one of my favorite restaurants in New York. And just so everybody understands, when you go into that restaurant, it's a Greek restaurant, but it's really fish-driven. ... And here's the bottom line: That fish is really expensive, so it's gonna be very expensive." The jokes continued, but Flay was having none of it: "If you want good quality, high-end cuisine, you're gonna have to pay for it."
High-end, indeed. Estiatorio Milos advertises itself as a five-star experience that only starts with the freshest fish. The restaurant's mission statement includes a dedication to the ancient Greek idea of philoxenia — of treating strangers with the same courtesy and care as family — along with preparing the freshest meals with a simplicity that allows nature to speak for itself. Flay, obviously, is a fan.
Multiple locations
Cafe 222 - San Diego, California
Ever get the feeling that you just don't have enough time to experiment with all different kinds of French toast? You're in good company, because when it comes to breakfast foods, French toast is at the top of Bobby Flay's list. In fact, it's the stuffed French toast at Cafe 222 that he called his favorite breakfast of all time, and we know that because he gave this San Diego hotspot a shout-out on an episode of "The Best Thing I Ever Ate."
We're specifically talking about the peanut butter and banana stuffed French toast, and hilariously, Flay said that it's so good it won him over in spite of the fact that he's not a particular fan of the Elvis-inspired combination. When this hits the table, though, Flay says that it's time for the talk to stop and the eating to start.
Cafe 222 owner, chef, and French toast guru Terryl Gavre has said that Flay's praise was equal parts flattering and embarrassing: Flattering, because of his celebrity chef clout, and embarrassing, because it's a straightforward, easy, and delicious idea. It's no wonder that Cafe 222 remains a much-lauded breakfast and brunch spot, earning accolades for seasonal specialties, a brunch that's worthy of a special occasion, and — of course — that French toast that's still a star of the menu.
(619) 236-9902
222 Island Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
Nobu - Las Vegas, Nevada
It's entirely possible to argue that few chefs have been as influential as Nobu Matsuhisa, who truly introduced America to sushi. It was more than just a dish, it was an art form, and today, he's built what's accurately called a restaurant empire. Fans of Nobu include everyone from Martha Stewart to Bobby Flay.
Flay is such a fan, in fact, that when he's in Las Vegas, he says that he makes it a point to go to Nobu's Caesars Palace location. Flay told Las Vegas Weekly, "I love going to the bar there and eating a ton of different dishes. Nobu is always can't-miss." Flay also noted that for him, visiting other favorite restaurants is a bit of a break for him. He's long had a policy of not sitting down at the bar or at tables of his own restaurants, and there you have it: Even the professionals enjoy it when someone else does the cooking for them.
noburestaurants.com/lasvegascaesars/home
(702) 785-6628
3570 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Tartine Bakery - Los Angeles, California
When a chef is as high-profile and as versatile as Bobby Flay, it's easy to think that they just sort of have an innate ability to make anything and everything from scratch, no matter how difficult it is. Flay gave his followers a glimpse behind the curtain in 2022, though, when he posted a photo of some seriously delicious-looking pastries to his Instagram, then noted that he'd used the cookbook from Tartine Bakery to make them. (The bakery's cookbook, "Tartine: A Classic Revisited," was re-photographed and re-issued in 2019.)
Flay added that he had a favorite — the croissant-like morning buns, with their crispy, flaky layers and flavors of cinnamon and orange. Delicious? For sure. Tartine also got a mention in "Bobby and Sophie on the Coast," when Flay and his daughter stopped at one of the bakery's multiple locations. Being called Flay's favorite bakery is high praise, but it's easy to see how Tartine's elements of artisanal methods, a wood-fired brick oven, and old traditions come together to create something celebrity chef-worthy.
Multiple locations
Via Carota - New York, New York
Tasting Table once asked Bobby Flay to share the best meal he'd had in the previous year, and perhaps unsurprisingly, he chose a restaurant in one of his favorite foodie cities, New York. "The best I've had was at Via Carota," he said. "In fact, I've been back five times so far this year. Order every vegetable dish, a few pastas, and a crostino or two, and you'll be in trattoria heaven."
He's not the only one who thinks so, and Via Carota has gotten a shout-out in the Michelin Guide as one of a number of iconic New York restaurants. Given how many outstanding restaurants the city has, the fact that this one stands out is no small feat — but given that Flay has frequently admitted that his favorite cuisine is Italian, we're not surprised that it's one of his go-to spots. Via Carota — which is helmed by James Beard-recognized chefs — notably takes its inspiration from Old World Italian cuisine, for a mix of rustic elegance that Flay clearly appreciates.
(212) 255-1962
51 Grove St, New York, NY 10014
Ted Drewes - St. Louis, Missouri
It was on an episode of "The Best Thing I Ever Ate" that Bobby Flay revealed that he has a soft spot for ice cream, and even better than ice cream? Frozen custard, and if you're wondering what makes frozen custard different from ice cream, the former uses egg yolks for an ultra-thick, extra-heavy version of ice cream. Since we're talking favorite places to eat, we also need to say that it's Ted Drewes that's serving up Flay's favorite.
Flay explained that he was on a book tour when someone recommended he visit this St. Louis icon, and it quickly became a favorite. His go-to isn't just frozen custard, but a concrete: Take vanilla frozen custard, add caramel, crumbled Heath Bar, and Oreos, and honestly, when Flay was handed one of those famous concretes, we totally get why he ended the interview so he could eat in peace. Ted Drewes himself was featured in the clip, and Drewes died in 2024. The family-owned business still honors his memory with his own personal favorite flavor, and if you're curious, it's a mix of pistachios and chocolate.
Multiple locations
Mokbar - Las Vegas, Nevada
Bobby's Burgers has been a Las Vegas staple since 2014, and that includes a spot at the Caesars Palace Celebrity Food Hall. Bobby Flay also given shout-outs to some of the other restaurants that share the space with him, and that includes Esther Choi's Mokbar.
In a TikTok video, Flay ordered the kimchi ramen with bacon broth, stewed bacon, braised pork, nori, and scallions, which he called delicious — adding that he was a particular fan of the spice. That's apparently not the more popular choice, with a member of Mokbar staff explaining that most opted for the bibimbap.
Flay had all kinds of great things to say about the food, but more than that, he noted that what was coming out of the kitchen at this Vegas food court spot was just as good as what was being served at Mokbar's New York location — and that, he explained, was a difficult thing to do. He knows, after all, and in addition to plugging his own Vegas restaurants, he added that anyone who opts for ramen at Mokbar isn't going to be disappointed.
caesars.com/caesars-palace/restaurants/mokbar
(866) 227-5938
3570 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
L'industrie Pizzeria - Manhattan, New York
No matter what part of New York City you're in, there's a great pizza place just around the corner. No resident would be a true New Yorker without strong opinions on which places are good and which are great, and in an Instagram reel, Bobby Flay took the time to share his thoughts on the best. At the time, there were a handful of places he name-dropped, but there was one that he said was currently his pizza place of choice: L'industrie.
L'industrie has a location in Brooklyn and one in Manhattan, but Flay specifically noted that he's been heading to Manhattan. Not only are the pizzas amazing, but Flay is also a fan of the soft-serve gelato, going as far as to say, "I mean, it's literally like my favorite place to walk into in New York City." Check out the socials for this place, and it makes perfect sense: Wild blueberry gelato? Oreo gelato? It turns out that there's one thing that can make NY pizza even better.
Included in Flay's list is a pizza place that isn't in New York, but in New Jersey. He says that Razza's is absolutely worth the trip, and he's not the only one who thinks so: Razza is also the favorite spot of his fellow celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli.
(212) 256-0648
104 Christopher St, New York, NY 10014
Flour Bakery + Cafe - Boston, Massachusetts
For anyone in, around, or headed to Boston who also happens to have a sweet tooth, Bobby Flay has you covered with his favorite ultra-indulgent pastry. You can find it at Flour Bakery + Cafe, and in an episode of "The Best Thing I Ever Ate," Flay got real about his love for the sticky buns here. And we get it. Seriously, look at that thing!
Flay also shared just how he found this place, and it happened when Flour Bakery's Joanne Chang beat him on an episode of "Throwdown with Bobby Flay." He not only admitted that she had bested him with sticky buns that he had come to love, but credited her delicious desserts as putting Boston ahead of New York in the sticky bun race. Flay was generous with his praise: "It's just absolute heaven. The perfect sticky bun ... You just want to keep eating more and more know, and more. Before you know it, it's all over but the crying: No more sticky bun."
Multiple locations
Joe's Stone Crab - Miami, Florida
Bobby Flay has proclaimed his love for Joe's Stone Crab multiple times: He called out the longtime Miami favorite in the Obsessions episode of "The Best Thing I Ever Ate," it got a mention in "FoodNation," and other celebrity chefs — including Alex Guarnaschelli — have posted photos of stopping here with Flay.
Locals agree. Joe's has, after all, traces its roots all the way back to 1913, and according to the restaurant's history, Joe Weiss initially tried cooking stone crabs on a whim. Before that, no one had thought to eat them — and Flay is just one of many celebrities who agree that the idea was a brilliant one. It's also worth noting that Bobby Flay doesn't just go there, he also hosts other chefs with Joe's serving their that oh-so-famous crab: In 2025, Chef Karen Akunowicz posted an Instagram reel of a Flay-hosted dinner there, and it was a who's who of some of the nation's top chefs. When you're serving those kinds of professionals, you know this place is still tops.
(305) 673-0365
11 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Bostwick's Chowder House - East Hampton, New York
A truly stellar lobster roll is a sight to behold, and there are a number of places in the Hamptons that are serving up these delicious delicacies. Everyone has their favorite, and for Bobby Flay, that's Bostwick's Chowder House. Why? As we've learned, Flay has a soft spot for ice cream, and he explained to Curbed Hamptons in 2013, "When I want lobster rolls and steamers, I go to Bostwick's ... Plus, they have soft serve ice cream."
Flay has spoken about just how often he goes to Bostwick's numerous times, and local media reports that this is a hotspot for all kinds of celebrities and celebrity chefs — including Flay and Michael Symon. It's also worth noting, too, that for Flay, this seems to be the place that he can truly kick back and relax: He's gone on record as saying that he will never open a restaurant in the Hamptons, as much as he loves shopping the farm stands, the fish markets, and cooking up the summertime bounty this New York paradise has to offer.
(631) 324-1111
277 Pantigo Rd, East Hampton, NY 11937