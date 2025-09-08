13 Spots Bobby Flay Loves To Eat At Across The US

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When Bobby Flay sat down to talk with us here at Tasting Table back in 2016, we talked about a lot of things, from advice for those wanting to follow in his footsteps, to which of his many creative dishes was the biggest source of pride. We also talked about his favorite food cities, and he had three that he said were doing the biggest and brightest things in the food world: New York, Los Angeles, and Rome. Clearly, it's good to be Bobby Flay.

Flay gave New York City restaurants a shout-out a few times in the interview, saying that even when he had time off, he spent it at some of his favorite restaurants in the city. There's an old saying that if you love what you do, you'll never work a day in your life — and Flay clearly loves what he does. But what about when he's traveling to other cities in the U.S.? What places are on the top of his list?

We wanted to know, too, so we combed through interviews and social media posts to see where his favorite spots were. The celeb chef certainly didn't disappoint, recommending some favorite dishes along with some favorite spots. Some of these places you may recognize, and some you may not, but you should keep all of them in mind for the next time you're planning a trip, or perhaps just find yourself in need of a little culinary inspiration.