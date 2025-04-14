How Wisconsin Became The Cheese Capital Of America (And The World)

It seems nearly impossible to talk about Wisconsin without saying "Go Packers" and catching a craving for cheese. Indeed, America's Dairyland has held a leading position in the dairy industry for nearly 200 years. From Kenosha's Mars Cheese Castle to the mid-inning "Beat the Cheese" races at Milwaukee Brewers games, foodies are saying "yes, please" to cheese. But, Rome wasn't built in a day, and neither was Wisconsin, so how did the state's world-famous dairy dominion come to be?

Like many culinary innovations, Wisconsin' cheesemaking tradition began as a function of necessity. Before the advent of refrigeration, cheese had a hardier, longer-lasting shelf life than milk or butter, creating greater access to dairy products. First-wave Wisconsin cheesemakers hit the scene in the early 1840s on relatively small-scale individual farms — an inception responsible for the state's enduring roots in personal craftsmanship and dedication to quality. Production operations started getting larger in 1858, when J.I. Smith of Sheboygan County obtained a cheese vat.

Before long, an exponentially-growing cheesemonger scene was cranking out a wide array of different cheeses using different methods. The 1850s saw production techniques tighten with strides in temperature control, proper storage, uniform textures, food-safety practices, and dairy cow raising methods to yield higher-quality milk. By 1921, Wisconsin became the first state to begin grading its cheeses, once again leading the cheese industry by establishing quality standards.