The 12 Most Legendary Cheese Shops In Wisconsin
Wisconsin has been producing cheese for nearly 200 years. Despite representing less than 2% of the total U.S. population, it accounts for 26% of the country's cheese. Across the river-etched landscape of the Badger State, you'll find a massive amount of Wisconsin cheese producers, many of which have operated for decades. Dairy's delicacy is such an indelible part of Wisconsin culture that residents even refer to themselves as "cheeseheads."
In the early 1800s, before the advent of commercial refrigeration, Wisconsin farmers had limited ways of storing dairy. Cheese rose in popularity because it had a longer shelf life than milk and butter, and a statewide industry blossomed as a result. Cheesemakers from all over the globe migrated there, contributing to Wisconsin's diverse offerings. Today, "America's Dairyland" produces more than 350 varieties of cheese, and here are some of the most legendary shops behind them.
Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery
Ellsworth Cooperative Creamy is well-known throughout Wisconsin for its award-winning cheese and has over 100 years of experience under its belt. It operates one creamery and two retail locations, both of which carry 200 varieties of Wisconsin cheese — one of the state's largest selections. From 500-pound cheddar cheese wheels to its made-fresh-daily cheese curds, it's the epicenter of cheese indulgence.
Top-quality curd flavors like garlic, Cajun, ranch, hot buffalo, taco, and natural keep cheese lovers coming back to its headquarters for more. Ellsworth, Wisconsin, is in fact called the "Cheese Curd Capital of Wisconsin." At its Menomonie retail location, customers get a first-hand look at the mastery that goes into Ellsworth's cheese craft. Southeast at its New London retail location, stock up on easy melts for your sammies and pasteurized processed pizza cheese for your pies. Both also carry complementary goods like cured meats, crackers, cheese gift boxes, and more.
Carr Valley Cheese Company
Another Wisconsin legend with a century's worth of cheese-making experience is Carr Valley Cheese Company. Owned and operated by the Cook Family, its handmade old-fashioned approach is no stranger to winning awards. Sid Cook, the resident master cheesemaker, is not only Wisconsin's top fromager but also the nation's. Carr Valley Cheese Co. has planted its flag throughout the Badger State, with four factories and eight retail locations. The factories double as retail spaces, too.
Carr Valley is mostly known for its aged cheddars, but that's just the tip of the cheese-berg. The extra squeaky curds are famous, but there are over 75 varieties of the finest artisanal cheese made from cow, goat, and sheep milk to experience. At factory locations, visitors can also get a free front-row ticket to the cheesemaking process. What's more, the retail space includes a gift shop with free samples, wines, and pickles, and even offers ice packs for people traveling long distances.
Baumgartner Cheese Store and Tavern
Opened during the Great Depression, Baumgartner Cheese Store and Tavern is the oldest cheese store in "America's Dairyland." It doesn't produce cheese but is a popular purveyor with a loyal following. Several reasons make it a must-visit Wisconsin institution. For one, it's located in Monroe, known as the "Swiss Cheese Capital" of the USA. Along with an impressive selection of high-quality cheeses, Baumgartner is a fully-stocked watering hole that sells cheese-topped sandwiches, the most popular of which is the Limburger, named after the pungent German cheese it features, wedged between slices of rye bread and layered with stoneground horseradish mustard and red onions.
Baumgartner still retains much of its Swiss tavern-style aesthetic. Above you'll find the ceiling covered with dollar bills collected from customers. At the end of each year, Baumgartner rounds the bills up and donates them to a charity in a tradition that's lasted since 2005. It truly is a one-of-a-kind Wisconsin experience.
Baumgartner Cheese Store and Tavern
(608) 325-6157
1023 16th Ave, Monroe, WI 53566
Widmer's Cheese Cellars
A Swiss immigrant by the name of John Widmer founded Widmer's Cheese Cellars in 1922, beginning a cheese-making tradition that has lasted for four generations. Joe Widmer, a third-generation family member and certified Wisconsin master cheesemaker, now runs the family business. Widmer's makes high-quality artisanal cheeses for true turophiles, specializing in mild and washed-rind brick — the mild brick is a fan favorite – aged-cheddar, and authentic-stirred curd Colby cheeses. What's more, Widmer's uses the same handcrafted methods and equipment Joe's grandfather did in 1922. There's no surprise USA Today named it a bucket list-worthy stop for cheddar lovers.
Unlike several others on this list, Widmer's operates from a single building located in Theresa, Wisconsin, that serves as its HQ, with a smaller space given over to retail. There, cheese enthusiasts can view the process in person, sample offerings, and select from a wide range of premium options. Winner of multiple blue ribbon awards, Widmer's is definitely worth a visit.
(920) 488-2503
214 W Henni St, Theresa, WI 53091
Union Star Cheese Factory
Henry Metzig formed Union Star Cheese Factory in 1911, and his daughter Edna was one of the first women to become a licensed cheesemaker in Wisconsin. Today, Union Star is run by fourth-generation Metzig's, David and Jan. They continue their great-granduncle's tradition of making authentic American cheese from locally sourced milk. David is also one of Wisconsin's master cheesemakers, of which there are fewer than 100. At the company's two factories, you'll find 41 various types of cheeses, from Monterey Jack and provolone to unique compound ones like port wine-infused cheddar and shiitake mushroom Muenster.
Union Star's first factory opened in 1906 and is located in Fremont, Wisconsin, while a second that opened in 2002 is in Berlin, Wisconsin, along Highway 21, and curious cheese-lovers are invited to tour both for free. Those who've visited say the Fremont location looks the same as it did 60 years ago. Cheese there is made right before your eyes, fresh samples are aplenty, and handcrafted peak-quality fromage is for sale; customers rave about the squeaky-fresh cheese curds.
Weyauwega Star Dairy
Edwin and Pauline Knaus began Weyauwega Star Dairy's century-long journey in 1912. Their philosophy, "Create the very best products possible, and always take pride in your work — no matter how small the task," still resonates four generations later. Today, the Knaus family keeps the Weyauwega Star Dairy tradition alive, offering the finest Wisconsin cheese products made from milk sourced no more than 50 miles from its factory. Weyauwega (phonetically pronounced Y-O-W-E-G-A) uses state-of-the-art facilities to produce artisanal Italian cheeses like Parmesan, Asiago, and Romano. Each variety is cut from a traditional brine-cured 22-pound mother wheel that's aged for at least 10 months.
Weyauwega operates a factory in Weyauwega, Wisconsin, and a cheese shop in Rosendale, Wisconsin. Traveling turophiles who stop by the shop say the prices are surprisingly affordable and the quality is always consistent. This Wisconsin staple offers a wide assortment of cheese complements like cured meats, jams, canned seafood products, beverages, and alcoholic drinks. Fun fact: Weyauwega Star Dairy holds the record for the longest string cheese ever at 3,832 feet long.
Renard's Artisan Cheese
Located on a peninsula between Green Bay and Lake Michigan sits Door County, home to the award-winning Renard's Cheese, where master cheesemaker Chris Renard continues a tradition that began in 1961. He approaches cheesemaking sustainably, reusing the cream for butter and processing the whey into protein snacks, drinks, and more. Even water is recycled back into the nutrient-rich soil. The company's mindful approach results in some of Wisconsin's best gourmet cheese.
Its list of handcrafted wares includes cheddars, Colby, Muenster, brick, marble, Monterey jack, mozzarella, and smoked string cheese, along with 50 specialty compound varieties. Renard's serves cheese-loving locals from its retail store in Sturgeon Bay, which also houses a bistro. You can partake of a year-round sample table that includes wine or stock up on cheese-ready goods, before pampering your palate with fresh-made food at Melt Bistro. The menu offers a broad range of eats topped with Renard's masterfully-made cheeses.
(920) 825-7272
2189 County Road DK, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
Brunkow Cheese
Brunkow Cheese only uses milk from growth hormone-free cows, and strict standards along with traditional, old-world methods have made this Darlington, Wisconsin, legend a trusted source for some of the state's best artisanal cheese. Like others on this list, Brunkow Cheese is a member of the century club, but only produces small batch quantities. To this fifteen-time award-winning fromager, an additive-free, sustainable approach is as important as delicious taste.
Brunkow's curd crafters hand-make 50 types of artisanal and specialty cheeses. Aged cheddars, fresh squeaky Wisconsin curds, pepper-blended jacks, and buttery cheese spreads are just a few. Its factory is conveniently located along County Highway F and sells manufacturer-priced cheese. Every Saturday, Brunkow sets up a stand at Dane County Farmer's Market in nearby Madison, and two days out of the week at farmer's markets in Chicago.
(608) 776-3716
17975 County Road F, Darlington, WI 53530
Cedar Valley Cheese
The small town of Fredonia, Wisconsin, is home to rolling hills, storybook rural charm, and the award-winning cheese shop Cedar Valley Cheese. Founded in 1947 by Ralph Hiller, it still houses its original structure, a humble factory that has been expanded over the years into a state-of-the-art warehouse. Today, Jeff Hiller continues the Cedar Valley Cheese tradition as the company's third-generation owner. Further expansion has allowed this massive producer to pump out a jaw-dropping 50 million pounds of American and Italian cheese per year.
A sprawling 4000-square-foot cheese store with over 300 different types is attached to its factory, and it's a veritable playground for fromagophiles: Fredonia's resident cheese specialist makes factory-fresh string cheese, mozzarella, and provolone block cheeses, and a range of shredded and diced varieties. Fresh-made deli sandwiches and soups are available at the store's cafe, too. Customers can partake in high-quality cheese consumption, peruse various wares, and purchase gifts for fellow cheese fans.
Mars Cheese Castle
This fortress of fromage brings a whole new meaning to brick cheese. Located on I-94 between Milwaukee and Chicago, Mars Cheese Castle is a must-see Wisconsin landmark. The Kenosha-based shop was opened in 1947 by Mario and Martha Ventura Sr., and while they weren't cheese makers, they still managed to build a legacy that's grown into one of the state's most popular cheese tourist attractions. Mars Cheese Castle is still family-run today, serving bricks, logs, spreads, and wheels from its fortified establishment.
Inside you'll find cheddar aged up to 10 years, chocolate-infused cheese, Swiss wheels, Muenster, berry-speckled cheeses, the customer-favorite Camembert, brie, and loads more. Along with a generous selection of dairy products, the massive cheesery features a tavern, an eatery, and a Wisconsin-exclusive retail area. Beer and wine enthusiasts can choose from a broad range of international offerings in its "feast hall" as well. If that weren't enough, you can pair your haul with fresh-made bread from its bakery.
(262) 859-2244
2800 West Frontage Rd, Kenosha, WI 53144
Ehlenbach's Cheese Chalet
The expert cheese-agers at Ehlenbach's Cheese Chalet have been in business since 1968. Founded by Ralph and Lucille "Sis" Ehlenbach, it's a cheese store, sausage purveyor, and gift shop all-in-one. Their grandson Brian and his wife, Karie, now head the 50-year operation, preserving their family's hand-cut cheese tradition. They still maintain relationships with many of the same cheese vendors, too; a testament to Ehlenbach's dedication to quality artisanship.
From 1 ½-year aged medium cheddar to extreme varieties likely older than some of its customers, this is no ordinary chalet. If you think you're mature enough to handle 19-year-old sharp cheddar, Ehlenbach is definitely worth the drive. It even sells cave-cured cheese, among other classic and unique offerings. Coffee, candy, canned goods, and wine are also for sale. You can't miss it, either, as out front is a massive cow statue named "Sissy" after Brian's grandmother.
(800) 949-4791
4879 County Road V, De Forest, WI 53532
Humbird Cheese Mart
The common thread between many of Wisconsin's legendary cheese shops is family, and Humbird Cheese Mart is yet another iconic family-owned establishment. For more than 50 years, Fern Kennedy and daughters Colleen and Diane have been keeping cheese-craving locals satisfied. They operate two stores in Wisconsin with impressive square footage; one in Tomah, and the other in Lake Delton. Together, they sell 400 tons of carefully selected cheesy deliciousness each year. In the summer, a reported 3,500 pounds of cheese curds go flying off of the shelves.
Humbird can offer a lengthy selection because it works with 25 cheese manufacturers throughout the state. From creamy and crumbly blue cheese to Italian and everything in between, its selection also includes spreads, German-style sausage, homemade fudge, soups, and candy. Customers rave about the decadent diversity, friendly staff, and affordable prices. Humbird will even seal your cheeses in wax for safekeeping during travel.
Multiple locations in Wisconsin