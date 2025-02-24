The 12 Most Legendary Cheese Shops In Wisconsin

Wisconsin has been producing cheese for nearly 200 years. Despite representing less than 2% of the total U.S. population, it accounts for 26% of the country's cheese. Across the river-etched landscape of the Badger State, you'll find a massive amount of Wisconsin cheese producers, many of which have operated for decades. Dairy's delicacy is such an indelible part of Wisconsin culture that residents even refer to themselves as "cheeseheads."

In the early 1800s, before the advent of commercial refrigeration, Wisconsin farmers had limited ways of storing dairy. Cheese rose in popularity because it had a longer shelf life than milk and butter, and a statewide industry blossomed as a result. Cheesemakers from all over the globe migrated there, contributing to Wisconsin's diverse offerings. Today, "America's Dairyland" produces more than 350 varieties of cheese, and here are some of the most legendary shops behind them.