Columbus-Style Pizza Is The Perfect Pie For Pepperoni Lovers

Pizza is both globally beloved and hotly debated, with countries, cities, and restaurants all vying for the superiority of their proprietary style. Pizza lovers have their fair share of style options, from the thin-crust New York slice or the thick square Detroit-style pizza to Chicago's hearty deep-dish pizza. However, Columbus-style pizza is a unique pie that deserves as much of a spot on national pizza radars, especially for pepperoni lovers.

Originating in Columbus, Ohio in 1950, Columbus-style pizza is an ultra-thin-crust round pizza with toppings extending to the very limits of its circular edges. The yeasty crust contains a cornmeal dusting, for added flavor and a fortified structure that will stand up to the copious amounts of pepperoni layered on top of the sauce and cheese. Like Chicago tavern-style pizza, Columbus-style pizza uses a cross-hatch cutting pattern, rendering smaller rectangular slices meant for sharing. Unlike tavern-style pizza, however, Columbus-style pizza has a distinctly sweet sauce and uses provolone cheese instead of the standard mozzarella.

The sweeter tomato sauce pairs well with the sharper taste of provolone cheese and the savory, umami-rich layer of pepperoni piled densely on top. At Ohio pizzeria chain Massey's Pizza, a quick stint in a super-hot 525-degree Fahrenheit oven crisps up the paper-thin crust while also curling up the slices of pepperoni into tantalizing cups full of their own oily juices. A handful of Columbus restaurants specialize in Columbus-style pizza, and while they all offer numerous topping options, the pepperoni-blanketed pie is the iconic bestseller.