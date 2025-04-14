Every Sam's Club Food Court Item, Ranked Worst To Best

A good café or food court can take a shopping experience to a whole new level. Over the years many retail establishments have added their own cafés, food courts, delis, or coffee bars to make the shopping experience better. Some are even famous for the items. People flock to IKEA's food court to get the meatballs and Costco's hot dog combo has an impressive cult following.

Sam's Club is no different offering a large café that offers a variety of treats for club members and the general public alike. That's right, you don't have to have a membership to enjoy cheap treats. But are they worth making a trip? Will they be the next to gain a cult following? That's why I had to give the café a go. I had to taste these low-cost, tempting tastable to see if they had the flavorful bang for their buck that so many others do.

Pretzels, hot dogs, ice cream swirls, and sundaes, for only a dollar or two would Sam's Club options stand up against other favorite courts and cafes? There is a lot of competition out there and many comparisons to be made. However, these aren't risky dishes to offer. Almost everyone knows what they want in these items. So, after tasting them all, I can say I was shocked at just how short these items fell.