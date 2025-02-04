The Warehouse Grocery Store That's Even Cheaper Than Costco And Sam's Club

The long, exhausting fight against inflation continues. As consumers scramble to find the cheapest sources for food, many have chosen to stock up on bulk items at Costco and Sam's Club. However, there is one other warehouse store where your buck may stretch even further: WinCo Foods. If you live in one of the 10 states where the business operates, primarily in the American West, WinCo may already be a household name.

For those who have never set foot in the supermarket chain, it's not unlike perusing the aisles of Costco or Sam's Club. There are nearly ceiling-high shelves stocked with canned and boxed goods, butchers working the meat case, and fresh bread coming out of the bakery. However, what makes WinCo different from those big-box clubs is that the savings start as soon as you walk through the door. At WinCo, membership isn't required, and that alone is a draw. Annual membership fees cost $65 or $130 a year at Costco (the company increased its rates in 2024) and $50 or $110 annually at Sam's Club (the warehouse raised its prices in late 2022).

WinCo can offer many of its items at a lower rate because it cuts out the middleman — distributors — and buys directly from manufacturers and farms. Other cost-cutting measures include no advertising or marketing, having customers bag their own groceries, and prohibiting credit card payments to avoid hefty transaction fees. Ultimately, those savings are then passed on to shoppers. Finally, the stores are known for their sprawling bulk bin sections — most containing more than 800 products — resulting in lower prices per unit.

