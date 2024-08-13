Simone Biles' Beloved Tradition After Every Meet Involves Pepperoni Pizza

Simone Biles returned to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris with nothing but gold on her mind. After getting hit with a hard case of the twisties in the 2020 Tokyo Games — a mental block that causes gymnasts to lose the connection between their brain and body that resulted in her withdrawing from the competition — Biles is leaving Paris with an additional 3 gold medals and 1 silver, for a grand total of 11 in her Olympic career. And how did the "GOAT" treat herself after each? The same way she always does, with a pepperoni pizza.

Win or lose, medal or no medal — Simone Biles orders a pizza after every meet. As she explained in a 2016 interview with ABC News, "It doesn't even matter if I don't win a self-gold, after every meet I have pizza. Pepperoni pizza." It's her personal tradition, and considering that she's the most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast in history, she's had more than her fair share. But she has also admitted to ordering pizza more often than that, citing it as her favorite thing to order for lunch after a long morning spent training in the gym.

Seeing as it's her favorite food, and that she's sampled many from different parts of the world, Biles surely holds an educated opinion on what pizza is the best. But, her favorite is more divisive than the question itself.