11 Facts You Didn't Know About The IKEA Food Court

In the 1950s, IKEA's founder, Ingvar Kamprad, discovered that the number one reason why customers were leaving IKEA stores was because they got hungry. This was a huge loss for IKEA — its warehouse design cleverly led customers through cheap items and deals they couldn't pass up. Except those who spent a long time at the retailer — theoretically, the people who should be filling their shopping carts the most — would eventually be lost to the call of an empty stomach.

To combat this issue, IKEA came up with the simplest solution of all: install food courts in every single IKEA warehouse. To convince customers to stay in IKEA stores longer, the food would be cheap, convenient, and feature a wide variety of items that customers truly couldn't get anywhere else. This way, customers could curb their hunger in-store and get back to shopping right away. IKEA's food is so cheap, it actually ends up losing money on every single meal. But this doesn't matter to the retailer giant. After all, every one of the customers IKEA doesn't lose to hunger will end up spending much more than IKEA food costs to produce in the first place.

Another benefit of IKEA's food court was that it encouraged families to shop more and stay longer at IKEA because they now had a place to take their children to help get them off their feet. Families could rest up and feed everyone for cheap before they got back to shopping — another way IKEA's loss leader creates more sales in the end.