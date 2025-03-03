The Reason IKEA's Restaurant Food Is So Cheap

If you've ever needed a reasonably priced bookshelf that's easy to assemble, then you know the joys of making the trek over to your local IKEA store. You probably grab some basic home furnishings, get lost among the floor arrows, and grab a bite — all in one amazing place. For those who love a classic Swedish meatball recipe, there's all of that and more in IKEA's in-house restaurant, which boasts a menu including pancakes with lingonberry jam, marinated salmon, and Swedish apple cake. You might also wonder why the food is so inexpensive.

The answer is actually pretty simple. With the intent to ensure a fulfilling customer experience, founder Ingvar Kamprad wanted to provide an affordable place for shoppers to refuel with simple yet satisfying sustenance while planning their new home decor. Putting meatballs on the menu was store manager Sören Hullberg's idea, and they continue to be a massive hit.

Similar to car dealerships that have on-site restaurants, the practicality of an IKEA eatery keeps shoppers in the store and enjoying food at an accessible price point. What's more, it makes the whole experience more special. Whereas so many people have largely turned online for their consumer needs, IKEA stores still maintain that old-fashioned sensibility and human touch.