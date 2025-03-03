The Reason IKEA's Restaurant Food Is So Cheap
If you've ever needed a reasonably priced bookshelf that's easy to assemble, then you know the joys of making the trek over to your local IKEA store. You probably grab some basic home furnishings, get lost among the floor arrows, and grab a bite — all in one amazing place. For those who love a classic Swedish meatball recipe, there's all of that and more in IKEA's in-house restaurant, which boasts a menu including pancakes with lingonberry jam, marinated salmon, and Swedish apple cake. You might also wonder why the food is so inexpensive.
The answer is actually pretty simple. With the intent to ensure a fulfilling customer experience, founder Ingvar Kamprad wanted to provide an affordable place for shoppers to refuel with simple yet satisfying sustenance while planning their new home decor. Putting meatballs on the menu was store manager Sören Hullberg's idea, and they continue to be a massive hit.
Similar to car dealerships that have on-site restaurants, the practicality of an IKEA eatery keeps shoppers in the store and enjoying food at an accessible price point. What's more, it makes the whole experience more special. Whereas so many people have largely turned online for their consumer needs, IKEA stores still maintain that old-fashioned sensibility and human touch.
What makes IKEA food irresistible?
If you've never been to one of IKEA's annual Midsummer buffets, you're seriously missing out. The all-you-can-eat smorgasbord offers visitors the chance to sample a wide variety of different Swedish specialties in the comfort of the store's in-house restaurant. IKEA typically goes all-out for these events with festive decorations, arts and craft projects, and giveaways for shoppers. With a selection of fan-favorite meatballs that includes a traditional dish with animal protein, a plant-based option, and even a meal affectionately dubbed "veggie balls," the food alone is worth the price of admission. To prove its sense of innovation, in early 2022, IKEA even served 3D-printed vegan meatballs during job interviews.
While the meatballs are nearly synonymous with IKEA food, the menu has so much more to explore. One tip from someone well-versed in IKEA food is to grab a package of KAFFEREP ginger thins and spread a layer of SYLT LINGON lingonberry jam on top to make the ultimate tangy and spicy sandwich-cookie dessert. Also, be sure to save room for smoked salmon roses served with a sprinkle of fresh dill. Definitely don't skimp on the overflowing coffee and other soft drinks available either. Whatever your reason is for stopping by IKEA, you can be assured you'll have plenty to eat and enjoy at a fair price.