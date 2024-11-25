The Simplest Homemade Frozen Yogurt Is 3 Easy Ingredients
Frozen yogurt isn't just an occasional treat you have to buy at the grocery store or scoop shop. You can make homemade frozen yogurt that's as tasty and creamy as any store-bought brand with just three easy ingredients. Frozen fruit, Greek yogurt, and honey are all you need to create a variety of different scratch-made frozen yogurts.
Frozen fruit is often cheaper than fresh fruit and is tantamount to the thick consistency you want in both smoothies and yogurt. You can also use frozen fruit instead of ice in your next cocktail. Full-fat yogurt will provide the creamiest consistency, and Greek yogurt is the thickest and richest in protein for a snack that's as hearty and filling as it is delicious. Honey is a sweetener with floral notes to complement the frozen fruit and tang of Greek yogurt.
You'll need 12 ounces of frozen fruit, 10 ounces or 1 ¼ cups of yogurt, and 2 tablespoons of honey. Throw them into a food processor like this Cuisinart, or a high-powered blender like this Vitamix and blend until well combined. It'll take around two to three minutes of blitzing to reach the desired smoothie-like consistency. Then, spread the mixture into an even layer in a freezer-safe container with a top to freeze for between two and four hours.
Customizations and swaps for your frozen yogurt
Frozen fruit, Greek yogurt, and honey are the three staples you need for homemade yogurt, but you can make as many swaps, additions, or other customizations as you'd like. If Greek yogurt isn't your favorite, you can swap it with your favorite brand of high-protein yogurt. However, full-fat yogurt is important to achieve and maintain a creamy, scoopable consistency. If you're looking for a dairy-free option with plenty of fat and a thick consistency similar to Greek yogurt, try this coconut milk yogurt. You can also use a flavored yogurt like vanilla yogurt to bring more tasting notes without having to buy additional ingredients. If you're using a sweetened flavored yogurt, you might want to taste the yogurt and fruit mixture before adding honey to see if it's sweet enough.
Maple syrup can also be substituted for honey for another complex profile. You could also use this no-fuss simple syrup as a liquid sweetener swap. The type of fruit you choose will also affect the amount of sweetener you'll add to the mix; berries or papaya might warrant more sweetener, while bananas and mango might need less sweetener.
You can also make a blend of frozen fruit for more complexity. Pineapple and mango with a coconut-flavored yogurt would make for a tropical treat. Another great option is a bag of mixed frozen berries. Stir in coconut flakes, chocolate chips, nuts, or a peanut butter swirl for texture and flavor.