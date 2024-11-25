The Simplest Homemade Frozen Yogurt Is 3 Easy Ingredients

Frozen yogurt isn't just an occasional treat you have to buy at the grocery store or scoop shop. You can make homemade frozen yogurt that's as tasty and creamy as any store-bought brand with just three easy ingredients. Frozen fruit, Greek yogurt, and honey are all you need to create a variety of different scratch-made frozen yogurts.

Frozen fruit is often cheaper than fresh fruit and is tantamount to the thick consistency you want in both smoothies and yogurt. You can also use frozen fruit instead of ice in your next cocktail. Full-fat yogurt will provide the creamiest consistency, and Greek yogurt is the thickest and richest in protein for a snack that's as hearty and filling as it is delicious. Honey is a sweetener with floral notes to complement the frozen fruit and tang of Greek yogurt.

You'll need 12 ounces of frozen fruit, 10 ounces or 1 ¼ cups of yogurt, and 2 tablespoons of honey. Throw them into a food processor like this Cuisinart, or a high-powered blender like this Vitamix and blend until well combined. It'll take around two to three minutes of blitzing to reach the desired smoothie-like consistency. Then, spread the mixture into an even layer in a freezer-safe container with a top to freeze for between two and four hours.

