Use Frozen Fruit To Keep Your Cold Drinks And Cocktails Icy Without Diluting Flavor

Dilution is a huge deal in the craft beverage world. In fact, mixologists often use different shapes of ice to control the rate at which different cocktails water down. Some particularly devoted bartenders even swear by using crystal clear ice cubes, which melt evenly. Even so, chances are you've probably ended up with a hugely watered-down bevy in your time. Maybe you're a slow sipper. Or, maybe you just like to savor your drinks for longer than they can stay cold.

Either way, we have one game-changing tip for avoiding this scene and crafting drinks that stay just as delicious from the first sip to the last: Swap the ice cubes with a few pieces of frozen fruit. As the fruit thaws, it'll soften and release flavorful bursts of juice into your cocktail. It's a similar concept to making frozen coffee or cream cubes for chilling cold brew without watering it down.

Plus, you'll end up with a sweet, perhaps booze-saturated bite in the bottom of your glass at the end. You can find bags of frozen fruit in the freezer aisles of most grocery stores. But this cocktail tip is also a great way to make use of the fresh produce you froze during the summer months, stretching the sweet enjoyment deep into the winter. (Who said fruity cocktails were only for sipping poolside?)