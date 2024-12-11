Make Your Costco Hot Dog Taste Superior With This Genius Bakery Hack
Costco's popular hot dog combo, which still costs just $1.50, brings in customers because it's a good deal that also tastes great. Costco uses its Kirkland Signature beef hot dogs in its food court hot dog combo and sources its hot dog buns regionally. You can also buy Kirkland Signature beef hot dogs at your local Costco warehouse and cook them at home.
Costco's hot dogs are so beloved and so important to its brand that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Gary Millerchip mentioned them specifically in the company's May 30, 2024, third-quarter earnings call. According to Los Angeles news station KTLA, Millerchip pronounced the $1.50 hot dog combo price "safe," saying he was addressing media rumors about the iconic food court menu item.
While Costco's hot dogs are great as is, you can elevate your Kirkland Signature hot dog in a delicious manner that will surely be added to your list of Costco food court hacks. To make this upscaled hot dog, all it takes is a trip to Costco's bakery department to grab a soft and flaky croissant.
Wrap your Costco hot dog in a croissant to create a buttery, comforting dish
Whether you buy a hot dog from the Costco food court or cook a Kirkland Signature hot dog at home, this bakery hack begins with your beef sausage. Next, head to the bakery department and grab a 12-pack of Costco croissants and replace your bun with a croissant. The difference in taste may astonish you, especially if pigs in a blanket (or crescent dogs, as some folks call them) were a favorite childhood comfort food.
Reddit user asianzest recently tried this bakery hack and compared the taste to a "flakey and buttery" pig in a blanket. They only used one condiment, yellow mustard, but you could easily get wildly creative with this croissant dog and add melted cheese — Swiss, perhaps — chopped onions, pickle relish, or any other preferred condiments. You can also go all-out and create an open-faced croissant dog, giving you room to add all kinds of goodies to your sandwich.