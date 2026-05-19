Every Dunkin' Zero Energy Drink, Ranked

Dunkin' has loads of beverage options for consumers to find a flavor that suits their fancy. Whether you want hot coffee drinks, blended beverages similar to a milkshake, or some sort of tea, there's a little bit of something for everyone. But the brand is offering something new to compete with the array of 2026 sports and energy drink releases: In March 2026, Dunkin' launched its version of an energy drink, which it calls Zero, as a way to put its energy drink hat into the ring, too. However, these aren't your average energy beverages; instead, they only have 20 calories and 0 grams of sugar, hence their name. And if you're looking for a different source of caffeine aside from the brand's coffee concoctions, then these contain 145 milligrams of caffeine each. As of writing, the company has six flavors to choose from, so I took it upon myself to go and try the whole lot.

To rank them, I mainly factored in various aspects of the flavor: how well the flavors worked, whether I could taste what it advertises, and whether I ever want to consume it again. If you're unsure whether you want to grab one of the Zero energy drinks or which one to order first, this may help you feel confident in your next order. Come with me as I get all caffeinated to try the six energy drinks — I definitely should have gotten one of Dunkin's breakfast sandwiches to help with the caffeine overload, though.