Every Dunkin' Zero Energy Drink, Ranked
Dunkin' has loads of beverage options for consumers to find a flavor that suits their fancy. Whether you want hot coffee drinks, blended beverages similar to a milkshake, or some sort of tea, there's a little bit of something for everyone. But the brand is offering something new to compete with the array of 2026 sports and energy drink releases: In March 2026, Dunkin' launched its version of an energy drink, which it calls Zero, as a way to put its energy drink hat into the ring, too. However, these aren't your average energy beverages; instead, they only have 20 calories and 0 grams of sugar, hence their name. And if you're looking for a different source of caffeine aside from the brand's coffee concoctions, then these contain 145 milligrams of caffeine each. As of writing, the company has six flavors to choose from, so I took it upon myself to go and try the whole lot.
To rank them, I mainly factored in various aspects of the flavor: how well the flavors worked, whether I could taste what it advertises, and whether I ever want to consume it again. If you're unsure whether you want to grab one of the Zero energy drinks or which one to order first, this may help you feel confident in your next order. Come with me as I get all caffeinated to try the six energy drinks — I definitely should have gotten one of Dunkin's breakfast sandwiches to help with the caffeine overload, though.
6. Blushpop
All the Zero energy drinks use their respective flavorings, sparkling water, and ice to create a bubbly experience, so they taste somewhat like an Italian soda. Blushpop mixes Blackberry Tangerine and Tropical Mango flavors, which promise a fruity combination. It has a fruity taste, sure, but it's so sweet there's no way to distinguish what I'm tasting. It just tastes cloying on the tongue after swallowing and leaves a somewhat strange aftertaste that I needed water to get rid of; the flavor is likely from the zero-sugar elements used.
The tangerine and mango elements are hard to find, but I can catch the blackberry and a nondescript tropical hint beneath the berry. Overall, the flavor isn't too pleasant, is far too sweet, and it doesn't exactly hit on what it says it will. I took multiple sips to get a baseline of the flavors and see how they developed, but it wasn't enjoyable to do so. Therefore, this is an easy last-place pick for me.
5. Tropical Mango
The Tropical Mango is slightly better than Blushpop in that it isn't quite as saccharine. I can have a couple of sips without recoiling, but it's still one of the sweetest of the bunch — which is the main reason why it gets fifth place. Blushpop's Blackberry Tangerine took the bulk of the flavor, so this time around, I can taste the standalone notes of Tropical Mango. The mango is clearer in this application and delivers its flavor more effectively.
Still, this flavor feels too one-note to enjoy. It's like drinking a syrupy tropical mango soda. It tastes good enough, but it's not something I'd drink past a few sips before needing a glass of water to wash it down and cleanse my palate. I can feel the sweetness clinging to my teeth post-sip, too. However, if you are a fan of tropical notes with a touch of mango, then this may be to your liking. I could see it being a particularly good caffeine source for a hot day.
4. Blackberry Tangerine
In a way, the Blackberry Tangerine kind of tastes like sweetened fruit tea (except it's carbonated). I reckon it's the blackberry element that's similar to the Dunkin' Hibiscus Kiss tea — it's not exact, but it reminds me of it, or maybe another fruity tea I've had. Since Blackberry Tangerine is technically one flavor, the tangerine component is slightly more noticeable this time around than in the Blushpop — but it's still not especially prominent. It brings some dimension to the strong blackberry flavoring, particularly at the end of the sip, but the blackberry is the more potent fruit flavoring here.
Even so, Blackberry Tangerine is slightly more well-rounded than the previous two options since it has the berry and barely-there tangy tangerine elements; plus, it delivers more of its advertised flavor than anything thus far. But it just isn't my favorite flavor profile of the bunch. As it stands, I prefer it over Tropical Mango because the flavors seem more pronounced and interesting, and it's slightly more pleasant to sip on.
3. Juicy Peach
Although Juicy Peach runs quite sweet, it has potential. I ordered the drinks as they come, but I'd customize them next time around. Unlike other Dunkin' drinks, I don't see any customization available in the number of flavor pumps, so perhaps asking for a larger cup and extra sparkling water might be the way to go. That way, the sweetness may seem more balanced, if not slightly muted, and I could enjoy a bit of that sparkling water base.
It's like when you get fountain sodas, but the syrup and soda water aren't working properly, so you end up with funky ratios. The standard way it comes tastes a little too syrupy, and this is coming from someone who's very fond of peach drinks. It tasted better as it watered down with the melted ice after sitting on my counter as I wrote, though. This sipper reminds me of the San Pellegrino Peach & Clementine Zero Sugar Sparkling Drink, which ranked third out of 12 San Pellegrino sparkling drinks – except this Dunkin' version is an energy drink. That's to say I like it, but the next drink is better.
2. Glamberry
Glamberry is a mix of the Blackberry Tangerine and Juicy Peach, and it offers a more interesting fruit combination than anything thus far. I mainly pick up on the blackberry and peach flavoring, though, as the citrus seems to fall to the wayside in comparison. The berry and peach essence is particularly tasty, though, enchanting me to take several pleasant sips one after the other.
After sipping my way through these options, I started to realize none of the Zero beverages have a funky energy drink flavor I've had in the past; they go down nicely, minus a mild sugar-free aftertaste, but that's something I (personally) notice in nearly every sugar-free drink I try. So that said, if you aren't typically a fan of energy drinks, I think this could be a good option. I think the carbonation and sparkling water help the drink have levity that makes it more approachable. I never felt compelled to drink popular energy drink brands, but the Glamberry, along with the top pick, might change my mind.
1. Sunzest
There's truly one winner in this taste test, and that's the Sunzest. This sipper combines Tropical Mango with Juicy Peach to create a refreshing and fruity beverage. The peach hits the taste buds first, but it meshes well with the Tropical Mango that comes in toward the end of the sip — this creates a complex fruit flavor on the tongue that feels like spring and summer exploded on the tongue. Surprisingly, plenty of people agree with me on this one; I often stand alone in my opinions, so it's nice to see others have the same sentiment. Sunzest would be a tasty caffeinated alternative to coffee or tea, and would pair well with something from Dunkin's food menu, such as the hash browns.
I wouldn't know it had caffeine if not for the energy drink moniker. I also find that the zero-sugar element is more muted in this flavor; it tastes just like a sparkling fruit soda. I love peach drinks, and this delivers those familiar notes, but the touch of mango brings further intrigue to make it the best-tasting of the six Zero drinks I tried. Not only that, but it seems to show off its combination of flavors the best, so it actually delivers what it says it will. If I had to pick only one Zero energy drink to buy again, it would be this one, without a doubt.
Methodology
As I noted at the start, the main factors are the flavor and how everything works together, whether I can taste the advertised ingredients, and whether I want to sip on it again. You'll find that beverages that were too sweet or delivered only a portion of their ingredients rank lower. In contrast, dynamic drinks with an element of equilibrium ranked higher. I ordered a medium size of everything and made no customizations, just to have it exactly how the brand designed it. After trying all these caffeinated creations, I felt like I was floating, and then I immediately needed a nap.