11 Best Foods At Dunkin' That Aren't Donuts
Dunkin' may have removed the "donut" from its name, but it's arguably the brand's best-known product, aside from its coffee. I usually frequent the joint for a morning cup of joe, but I wanted to see how its food options also fared, asides from its selection of donuts. The coffee and donut chain has a surprisingly expansive menu, which allowed me to test out a range of items, including breakfast sandwiches, pastries, and vegan options, to get a better feel of the overall selection.
Truth be told, several food items from Dunkin' were mediocre and even sub-par. Though, there's no need to bore you with those. This list includes the products I liked the most and the ones I think you'll enjoy, too. If you are looking for some advice as to what to eat and order at Dunkin', then you've come to the right place. Okay, let's get snackin'.
Bacon and cheddar omelet bites
Start your morning with these adorable little morsels. The bacon and cheddar omelet bites were moist and cheesy with a hint of bacon. The texture was soft and almost gooey — like it melts in your mouth. You don't have to work hard to chew through any of the elements here; the bites was squishy and easy to eat. The bacon pieces were extremely small, kind of like bits or crumbles, so they didn't offer a crisp texture or the chewiness you may often find with bacon. The Dunkin' option is purely soft, which meant my toddler had an easy time eating it.
The flavor was savory with just a whiff of smokiness from the bacon. They are a relatively mild-flavored option that isn't overly eggy or meaty. I also liked that they came in the cute donut shape as opposed the standard round egg bite shape. The shape alone could be enticing for kids or anyone who likes fun-shaped food. These were served warm and soft, so dig into them as soon as you can. Otherwise, they lose their springiness.
Loaded hash brown
The loaded hash browns are wonderful, warm, and satisfying when you want something a little more filling than the standard hash browns — which are well-seasoned and scrumptious on their own. These were topped with cheese sauce and bacon. The loaded hash browns were salty from the bacon and cheese sauce, but the flavors worked together to create an especially savory breakfast dish.
Just make sure to eat them right away. If you delay munching on them, you'll risk them becoming soggy and cold. When they're served hot, you'll get the crispy crunch of the bacon, the gooey texture of the cheese, and the light firmness of the cooked hash browns. I was accidentally given two orders of these loaded hash browns when I ordered them, and I was surprised to find that one order barely had bacon and the other was loaded with it.
Nevertheless, I think this is a tasty option when you're not in the mood for something sweet. If you would prefer something vegan or a lighter option, you can order regular hash browns, which are quite delectable by themselves.
Apple fritter
The apple fritter was very heavy, despite the fact that it was pillowy soft on the inside. It had a brown exterior with a shiny glaze. The fritter smelled like a cozy autumn afternoon, complete with notes of apple and cinnamon. After taking the first bite, I could see the interior, which had cinnamon streaks and a couple of soft apple pieces throughout it. There was not much of the fruit, but it was enough to get that apple taste in your mouth every few bites. Most of the sweetness came from the exterior glaze.
The fritter tastes exactly how it smells — a mix of apples and cinnamon. Because of this, it seems like something you'd only find during the autumn months, but it's actually a part of the standard menu. I like getting these at my local donut shop, and I am glad to know that there is a convenient, yet tasty alternative available at the same chain where I get my coffee. I was also surprised to see that it was soft, doughy, and fresh, even though I picked it up at 2:30 p.m. It's perfect if you like a soft pastry that has apple and cinnamon flavors, which would both go well with the lightly spiced notes of a Dunkin' chai latte.
Maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwich
Dunkin' has a variety of breakfast sandwiches and they're all pretty similar — minus an ingredient or two. There are versions with bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, and egg and cheese. I picked the maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwich as one of the best non-donut options because it was filling and delicious. It had an egg, white cheddar cheese, and slightly sweet maple bacon all loaded onto a pillowy croissant. This was mainly savory, but it had the light buttery notes of the croissant and the sweetness of the bacon to give it dimension. There was a respectable amount of melted cheese and a bit of a gooey texture. The egg was well-cooked and not rubbery, which is something that happens often with fast food eggs.
I liked the soft consistency and the buttery flakiness of the croissant sandwich more than the bagel. If you like the maple bacon, you could substitute the croissant for a different bread, such as any of the bagels — or even the sourdough bread. You can also swap out the cheese on this sandwich for American.
Iced lemon loaf
Lemon lovers rejoice! The iced lemon loaf cake was flavorful, sweet, and tart. This slice had a light yellow hue and a thick white glaze over the top. It looked picture-perfect, like something straight out of a cookbook. The texture is soft and moist from top to bottom, but it still has a density to it, so it feels like you're getting a good amount of product. It has a slightly tangy lemon flavor, followed by the sweetness of the sugar in the loaf and the glaze. It offered a balanced bite and is a good choice if you're looking for something that's not super heavy.
A couple of cons I want to mention were that it came in a plastic package and the frosting stuck to it as I attempted to slide it out. I would recommend ripping the plastic bag completely open so there's less of a chance of it clinging. Although this is still a sweet option, it is more refreshing than some of the other pastries I sampled, thanks to the lemon. A lot of the sweetness comes from the frosting, but it also adds a creaminess to every bite. The lemon loaf would be great in the summertime or paired with a cup of coffee.
Ham and Swiss croissant stuffer
The ham and Swiss croissant stuffer is very similar to a ham and cheese bear claw. This savory treat is made by stuffing a small croissant with meat and cheese. The little shreds of cheese on the outside were crispy and almost smoky, and you could see a portion of the ham peeking out of the croissant. The pastry's exterior was flaky and crunchy, while the interior was soft — thanks to the ham and cheese. It offers the perfect bite for on-the-go eating, since you can eat it one-handed without having to worry about anything falling out. It was well-made and sturdy so everything stayed put.
It wasn't overstuffed, and there is just enough filling for the not-quite-full-sized croissant. It was exactly as advertised, and it's a satisfying savory option for when you don't want donuts or sweets from Dunkin'. It's filling, but not overly so, which makes it a good choice for when you don't want a full-sized breakfast sandwich. I liked the ham because there are a lot of bacon items on the menu, so this was a little different. The Swiss wasn't overly potent, but it added a nice mouthfeel to the bite.
English muffin
I tried the English muffin when I tested out vegan Dunkin' menu items and ranked it pretty high. By itself, it doesn't have a notable taste, but I enjoyed the texture quite a bit. Other English muffins I've had are fluffy with large air pockets, which means they tend to get crumbly after they're toasted. This one was denser and sturdier. It felt fluffy and soft, and it was still springy once I toasted it. I did a light toasting at home, but you can customize your order and order it toasted, if you'd like.
You can improve the English muffin further by pairing it with the vegan avocado spread that Dunkin' sells, or you could slather it in butter. Or, if you buy a couple extra for the week, you can use them as a base for fillings like bacon, tomato, and lettuce.
I wanted to add this to the list of Dunkin's best offerings because it offers a different taste and texture than a bagel, but it still has a heartiness to it. It's surprisingly soft and a versatile comfort food.
Almond croissant
The almond croissant features a slivered almond-laden exterior, a lightly flaky croissant, and a thin layer of almond paste in the interior. I could see that some almonds were darker and more roasted than others. I wouldn't say it's comparable to what you'd get at a French bakery, but it had a competitive price. On its own, it was perfectly tasty. You'll like it a lot if you're a fan of almonds, marzipan, or almond paste.
It has a crispy, flaky exterior and sweet flavor, but it's not excessively sugary. I found that the pointed edges were particularly crunchy and satisfying to eat. The almonds on top add a crunchy, roasted nutty flavor that complements the butteriness of the exterior pastry. Once I took the first few bites, I could see the almond paste inside. When I reached it, I found that the nuttiness really came through. If you enjoy almond-based pastries, then you will appreciate this. No, it is not the best almond croissant I've had in my lifetime, but I would get it while I was at Dunkin' picking up other items.
Stuffed bagel minis
The stuffed bagel minis are an enjoyable choice for breakfast. There are only two options to pick from: everything and plain. And both of them come with plain cream cheese inside. I preferred the everything one because of the added flavor and light texture of the sesame and poppy seeds. It was like eating a classic bagel and cream cheese — just in a different form. They were soft, since they were untoasted, and they made for a fun little bite-sized treat.
Each order comes with two small bagel bites. The plain bagel one is mild-tasting and yes, plain, so if you have a kid with not-too-adventurous taste buds or just want something simple, this makes for a solid option. As a bonus, they are easy enough for a little hands to handle. My toddler liked them and was able to chew through one with little effort. If you like bagels with cream cheese, you will appreciate the stuffed bagel minis. Try these with a Dunkin' iced coffee for a solid breakfast pairing.
Sourdough breakfast sandwich
Finally, Dunkin's sourdough bread has its moment. I tried the avocado toast and grilled cheese, both on sourdough, but I wasn't overly impressed with either of them. But the sourdough breakfast sandwich allows the bread to shine, which is why it's on the list of the best items at Dunkin'. It comes with two eggs, which is one of the main aspects that sets it apart from other breakfast sandwiches, five half-slices of bacon, and melty white cheddar on two pieces of soft sourdough.
This is delightfully filling, a good value, and it looks nice, too. It was the priciest of the breakfast sandwiches I tried, but not by much — and you get a whole second egg. The bread remained very soft even though it was toasted — though this was probably because of the moisture it retained during transit from Dunkin' to my home. If you eat it right away, it's probably a bit firmer.
This isn't your average white sourdough either. It's brown in color because it also contains rye and malted barley flour. These ingredients give it an added depth of flavor, too. This sandwich is satisfying and tasty, especially if you ask for a packet of hot sauce or ketchup to go with it.
Maple sugar Snackin' Bacon
If you like bacon, then you will love the maple sugar Snackin' Bacon that comes in the classic Dunkin' paper sleeve. It was marvelously crunchy, which is why it made it on this list. After all, who wants floppy bacon? This was firm and crisp in texture; it snapped when I bit into it. But better yet, it was a marvelous mix of savory, smoky bacon and sweet maple. There were sugar crystals, which added even more texture to the mix. They are not full-sized bacon pieces, instead, they were sliced in half so you could easily fit one piece in your mouth.
I really liked the bacon on its own, but you could add it to other items. For example, try pairing the meat with the English muffin and avocado spread for a do-it-yourself sandwich. This bacon was crunchy, sweet, and savory. It's worth purchasing when you want a leveled-up version of bacon. The strips are easy to eat and are utterly scrumptious.
Methodology
I personally tried each of these items, as well as ones that did not make it onto this list, because they, quite frankly, weren't that great. I tried to get at least one item from each category on the menu: toast, bites, bakery pastries, sandwiches, and sides. For example, there are several types of breakfast sandwiches, but the main difference between them is the bread, meat, and cheese. I tried similar types of meat so that I could compare the breakfast sandwiches to one another.
I ordered the items via the app (which is a great way to make use of the points, I might add) and ate items on different days, as it was not feasible to eat everything in one go. Also, Dunkin' was out of a couple of items the first time I went. I deemed these the best in terms of taste, appearance, texture, and cost. I considered the following questions: What tasted good, and what components made the flavor enjoyable? How did it look, and was it visually interesting or notable? What texture did it have, and what made it special? There are some items that were flavorful, like the chicken and roasted red pepper wrap, but their poor texture left me cringing and kept them off the list.