11 Best Foods At Dunkin' That Aren't Donuts

Dunkin' may have removed the "donut" from its name, but it's arguably the brand's best-known product, aside from its coffee. I usually frequent the joint for a morning cup of joe, but I wanted to see how its food options also fared, asides from its selection of donuts. The coffee and donut chain has a surprisingly expansive menu, which allowed me to test out a range of items, including breakfast sandwiches, pastries, and vegan options, to get a better feel of the overall selection.

Truth be told, several food items from Dunkin' were mediocre and even sub-par. Though, there's no need to bore you with those. This list includes the products I liked the most and the ones I think you'll enjoy, too. If you are looking for some advice as to what to eat and order at Dunkin', then you've come to the right place. Okay, let's get snackin'.