Starbucks Vs Dunkin': Who Makes The Better Chai Latte?

Truthfully, these four chai lattes were all quite similar with a barely-there spice and tea taste. I didn't love any of them. I love the ritual of sipping on a morning beverage but didn't get that sense of satisfaction from any of these drinks. I usually have more to say, but the flavors of all of the beverages were pretty mild. I even had my husband try them. and he felt similarly. I prefer hot drinks in general, and the chai lattes were no different, as the ice contributed to a more watered-down taste.

Unless you are a diehard fan of one brand or looking to accrue some loyalty points, I'd say you could go with either chain. I wasn't too impressed with any version of the chai lattes and wanted more of the spices to shine through. The milk was the most noticeable aspect in all of the drinks. Warming spices are my jam, so I'm in the camp of the more, the merrier. In some of my previous Starbucks vs. Dunkin' taste tests, like the peppermint mocha one, I could tell the difference between the brands when sipping them side by side. In this chai latte taste test, I wouldn't be able to distinguish which brand was which if not for the cups.

If you prefer a more heavily spiced beverage, we recommend ordering Starbucks' chai tea instead of a chai latte and then adding milk. This gives your drink a milky tea vibe and stronger spiciness — I'd likely try this out myself next time. You could also go a different route and order a dirty chai by adding a shot of espresso. As for me, there are other things on both the Dunkin' and Starbucks menus I'd rather spend my money on. If I were determined to have a chai latte, I'd prefer to head to a local coffee shop instead.

