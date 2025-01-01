Starbucks Vs Dunkin': Who Makes The Better Hot Chocolate?

You're pretty likely to find both brands at least somewhere near you. Dunkin' was founded in 1950 and has opened over 13,000 locations since, while Starbucks opened its doors in 1971 and now has over 40,000 locations worldwide. Yes, there are considerably more Starbucks stores, but both brands are widely available throughout the United States.

I ordered the hot chocolates exactly as they come without modifications (this will come up later), but technically the hot chocs with espresso are considered a modification. I prefer to order through each brand's app for ease when possible. I ordered a medium hot chocolate for $3.79 and a medium hot chocolate with an espresso shot for $5.04 through the Dunkin' app no problem.

When I attempted to do the same with Starbucks, I was left at a standstill as I could not add an espresso shot to the hot chocolate. There was room to customize syrup, milk, and other aspects, but there was no espresso tab to be found. So, I ventured into my local Starbucks to inquire. I was told that a hot chocolate with a shot of espresso is indeed a mocha (but with one shot). The barista rang me up for a grande caffe mocha with one shot of espresso for $5.75 and a grande hot chocolate for $3.85. Okay, now let's take those first sips and get to the tasting portion.

