Milk Vs Water: Which Makes The Better Cup Of Hot Chocolate?

Hot cocoa and apple cider are two of the more iconic winter-season beverages. Both warm the body, even in the chilliest of winters, and for many families, both have a deep-seated history of holiday enjoyment during the winter season. There's no doubt that many of us remember coming in from making snowmen to a piping hot cup of hot chocolate laid before us with a plate of cookies. In contrast, others have fond memories of enjoying cocoa while watching movies in the final days of school before the winter holidays. Perhaps your connection to hot cocoa stems directly from the seminal classic, "The Polar Express," where the children were treated to hot cocoa while riding the train to the North Pole. Or perhaps you've been chasing that perfect cup of hot chocolate Judy shares in the original "Santa Claus."

No matter your connection, there's a good chance you've made hot cocoa before, and if you have, you may have encountered the same quandary we have found ourselves with: Does water or milk make better hot chocolate? On a mission to find out, and to avoid common hot chocolate mistakes, we conducted a blind taste test, comparing hot chocolate made with milk, water, and a combination of the two. While we weren't shocked by our results, we were surprised by just how delicious even our least favorite option was.