13 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Homemade Hot Chocolate

It is somehow an option to make your homemade hot chocolate with water instead of milk. We think this is an egregious error that you should avoid at all costs. However, we do have sympathy. Sometimes you just don't feel like warming up ice-cold milk from the fridge. Other times you're simply out of milk and can't be bothered to make a trip to the store. And some of the most relaxed folks among us will simply be content to use water in their hot chocolate and claim to not taste any difference (we know they're either lying or kidding themselves, of course). So, if you're one of those people who purposefully and consistently choose to make hot chocolate with water instead of milk to try and annoy the hot chocolate-made-with-milk lovers, you're only hurting yourself.

If you're in the predicament where you received some hot chocolate Keurig K-cups and don't want them to go to waste, but also don't want to use water in your drink, at least make a half-and-half situation work. Click one of the smaller sizes on your machine, warm up some milk, and then fill the rest of the mug with it. It'll at least be creamier and less, well, watery than a pure water base. We're here for hot chocolate, not for chocolate-flavored water.