The Scientific Reason Milk Curdles In Tea And How To Prevent It

How do you take your tea? Everyone from casual tea drinkers to avid tea aficionados seems to have a preference. Some people like to add a few lumps of sugar. A whopping 42% of people opt for tea bags over tea leaves. Many also enjoy a splash of milk in their brew; however, you may find it frustrating to make this addition if your milk always curdles the second it hits the tea. If this happens to you, know that your milk hasn't suddenly gone bad — this usually occurs due to the heat or the acidity of your tea. Let's take a deeper dive into the science of this phenomenon and how it can be prevented.

Let's begin by understanding what curdling is. The components of milk can be split into two categories: its liquid — water — and its solids — protein and fat. Normally, the solids in milk are so small and evenly spread out that you can't tell they are there. Certain changes in the condition of the milk, though, can make these solids clump together, or curdle, causing the unpleasant lumpiness we're all familiar with. In the case of tea, adding cold milk to tea that is too hot, making tea that is naturally acidic, using old milk, or adding acidic ingredients like lemon can all cause this to happen.