The Unsavory Reason You Should Avoid Mixing Milk And Lemon In Tea

From strawberries to pineapples, tangy fruits with milky tea result in some of the best boba flavors you can find. Logic may suggest that other popular tart additions like lemon would also pair well with milk and tea, but the reality is anything but. How well lemon and milk complement each other in terms of pure flavor might be a matter of personal preference, but combining fresh citrus and dairy will most likely leave you with a cup full of curdled milk and disappointment.

If your first thought is that the high acidity of lemons might have something to do with it, you'd be correct. What we know as curdling is actually the process of casein proteins in milk clumping together into solid chunks. Normally, the proteins are suspended in spherical formations that repel one another so as to stay evenly distributed throughout the liquid milk. The introduction of acid — or excessive heat — compromises those formations, causing them to cling to each other and coagulate into curds while leaving the liquid whey behind.