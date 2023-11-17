Maple Cinnamon Marshmallows Recipe
Making marshmallows at home is a delightful and uncomplicated first step into the world of candy-making, and is a fun and achievable challenge. The process, which is far simpler than you might think, involves pouring molten sugar into gelatin and whipping it into a fluffy, cloud-like confection that is as fun to make as it is to eat. For those looking to explore marshmallow-making beyond the classic vanilla bean flavor, crafting a batch of maple cinnamon marshmallows offers an intriguing twist on the original.
Though traditional marshmallows are made with sugar, this recipe calls for you to reduce maple syrup and use that instead to make these autumnal treats. Recipe developer Taylor Murray brings us these maple cinnamon marshmallows and says that though they are scrumptious on their own, they also add a gourmet touch to a steamy mug of hot cocoa or serve as an inventive garnish for a sweet potato casserole, infusing each bite with the cozy warmth of fall spices.
Gather the ingredients for maple cinnamon marshmallows
Marshmallows are first and foremost a candy, so we start with sugar. This particular recipe uses a blend of white sugar and maple sugar to enhance the maple flavor, but if you can't find maple sugar you can substitute with plain granulated white sugar or brown sugar. The sugar coating also contains a bit of cornstarch to keep the marshmallows from sticking. The marshmallow itself is made from a combination of maple syrup and gelatin, plus a pinch of cinnamon and salt, to enhance the flavor.
Step 1: Make the powdered sugar mixture
In a blender, combine the granulated sugar, maple sugar, cornstarch, and 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Blend until powdered.
Step 2: Prepare the baking sheet
Sprinkle ¼ cup of the sugar/cornstarch mixture onto a rimmed baking sheet, ensuring the base is evenly covered. Set aside the remaining mixture.
Step 3: Combine gelatin and water
In a small bowl, add gelatin to ½ cup of the cold water.
Step 4: Bloom the gelatin
Let the gelatin sit for about 5 minutes or until it has softened and been absorbed into the water. Add to the bowl of a stand mixer.
Step 5: Cook the maple syrup
In a medium-sized saucepan, combine the maple syrup and the remaining ½ cup of water. Cook over medium heat, continuously stirring, until the mixture reaches 235 F (soft ball stage).
Step 6: Add the cinnamon and salt
While the maple syrup is cooking, add the remaining pinch of cinnamon and the pinch of salt to the gelatin mixture.
Step 7: Add the maple syrup to the gelatin
With the stand mixer running on a low setting, slowly stream in the hot maple syrup mixture to the bloomed gelatin.
Step 8: Beat the marshmallow mixture
Beat on high until the mixture becomes white and stiff peaks form, about 10 minutes.
Step 9: Place the mixture onto the prepared pan
Pour the mixture immediately onto the prepared pan.
Step 10: Spread the mixture slightly
Use a spatula to smooth the top. It doesn't need to be an even square and won't reach the edges of the pan. Sprinkle the top with more of the sugar mixture to create a thin layer. Allow the marshmallow to set for at least 4 hours, or until it's firm to the touch.
Step 11: Remove the mixture to a cutting board
Once set, remove the marshmallow from the pan and place it onto a cutting board.
Step 12: Trim the marshmallow
Using a sharp knife, trim the edges and cut into 1 ½-inch by 1 ½-inch squares.
Step 13: Dust the marshmallow with sugar
Dust each square generously with the remaining sugar mixture, ensuring all sides are coated, and serve.
Are there any variations to the maple cinnamon marshmallow recipe for different occasions or uses?
Maple cinnamon marshmallows are a versatile treat and can be customized for various occasions and to satisfy a variety of tastes. For the fall, you might want to incorporate pumpkin spice mix in lieu of or alongside cinnamon to bring out a pumpkin pie-like flavor that's perfect for the season. For the winter holiday season, dipping the finished marshmallows in chocolate and then sprinkling them with crushed peppermint candy turns them into a festive treat that's excellent as a gift or a party favor. For a summery twist, create a refreshing flavor by adding a bit of lemon zest or by incorporating pulverized freeze-dried fruit.
Additionally, if you're looking to pair marshmallows with certain desserts, you can coordinate the flavors. For instance, using a little bit of bourbon or vanilla bean in the mix complements the maple cinnamon and turns the marshmallows into an excellent addition to a sophisticated twist on s'mores. They can even be used as a garnish for a creamy autumn-themed cocktail. The adaptability of this marshmallow recipe means it can be enjoyed in countless ways throughout the year.
Are there any alternatives to using gelatin in a marshmallow recipe?
It is easy to swap out the gelatin in marshmallow recipes for those who prefer a vegetarian or vegan option, or for those who may be allergic to gelatin. Agar-agar is a popular gelatin substitute made from seaweed that can be used to achieve a similar texture in marshmallows. This ingredient is a potent gelling agent and sets more firmly than gelatin, so the ratio and method might need to be adjusted. For marshmallows, the agar-agar needs to be dissolved in water and boiled for a couple of minutes to activate its gelling properties. It's important to work quickly with agar-agar since it sets at room temperature and does so more rapidly than gelatin.
Keep in mind that since agar-agar sets differently and doesn't melt in the way that gelatin does, the mouthfeel and melting point of the finished marshmallows may vary, making them slightly less melty when toasted or dissolved in hot drinks. Despite these differences, with a bit of tweaking vegan marshmallows can be a delicious alternative to traditional ones.
|Calories per Serving
|146
|Total Fat
|0.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|35.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.2 g
|Total Sugars
|32.0 g
|Sodium
|26.8 mg
|Protein
|2.0 g