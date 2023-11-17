Maple Cinnamon Marshmallows Recipe

Making marshmallows at home is a delightful and uncomplicated first step into the world of candy-making, and is a fun and achievable challenge. The process, which is far simpler than you might think, involves pouring molten sugar into gelatin and whipping it into a fluffy, cloud-like confection that is as fun to make as it is to eat. For those looking to explore marshmallow-making beyond the classic vanilla bean flavor, crafting a batch of maple cinnamon marshmallows offers an intriguing twist on the original.

Though traditional marshmallows are made with sugar, this recipe calls for you to reduce maple syrup and use that instead to make these autumnal treats. Recipe developer Taylor Murray brings us these maple cinnamon marshmallows and says that though they are scrumptious on their own, they also add a gourmet touch to a steamy mug of hot cocoa or serve as an inventive garnish for a sweet potato casserole, infusing each bite with the cozy warmth of fall spices.