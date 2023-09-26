18 Candy Recipes To Make Your Fall So Much Sweeter

There's something about fall that piques our desire for a sweet treat, though perhaps that's just what happens when the season of Halloween creeps upon us. Sure, it's a given that kids and adults alike might enjoy a piece of candy (or several) come Halloween evening, but what about the rest of the season? There's no better time to enjoy a sweet, comforting treat than when the temperatures are dropping, so if full-fledged cakes and baked goods seem like too much of a commitment, then candy is a much simpler, equally sweet option.

Fans of fudge will love these candy recipes, though there are also plenty of non-chocolate candies to join in on the fun. Whether you've always wanted to make candy apples from scratch or your sweet tooth has been craving toffee, there's a confection out there for everyone, and you don't have to rely on store-bought stuff to get your fix. These candy recipes will certainly get you in the fall spirit, and they just might inspire the menu for your Halloween or fall-themed party, too.