17 Hot Cocoa Toppings That Put Marshmallows To Shame

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few drinks run the full gamut of being a childhood favorite during the depths of wintertime, while also being one you can easily dress up to be just as appropriate for adults. One of our favorite ways to make hot chocolate extra special is to add unique bits to the top. Of course, marshmallows are the most common hot cocoa toppers, but these can get a little boring after a while. Especially since many hot cocoa mixes actually come with marshmallows right in the package.

To switch it up and even experiment a little, we love adding toppings that bring something extra special to our hot chocolate ─ from candy canes and cookies to spices and donuts. So whether you are whipping up a batch for your favorite snowman construction workers, or assembling a hot cocoa bar for your next gathering, here are some creative hot cocoa toppings that will outshine those piddly marshmallows both in flavor and appearance.