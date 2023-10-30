The Cookie Cutter Tip For Festive Whipped Cream On Your Hot Chocolate

Whipped cream-topped hot chocolate is the ultimate holiday treat during the holidays or a quick pick-me-up after a long day of skiing on the slopes. But if you want to make your cup of cocoa extra special, you can create cookie-cutter whipped cream in festive shapes that are only limited by what cookie cutters you have in your kitchen. Simply make your whipped cream and spread it out on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Place the baking sheet in the freezer and allow the whipped cream to freeze. This will probably take anywhere from three to four hours.

Once your whipped cream is firm to the touch, it's time to break out those star, snowflake, snowman, heart, and tree-shaped cookie cutters to create your yummy hot cocoa garnish. Push the cookie cutter into your sheet of whipped cream and make your shapes. Place the cute shapes on a new parchment-lined baking sheet. Whipped cream tends to melt quickly when it is removed from the freezer, so be quick about your shape-making and return them to the freezer as soon as you have completed your creative endeavors.