The Cookie Cutter Tip For Festive Whipped Cream On Your Hot Chocolate
Whipped cream-topped hot chocolate is the ultimate holiday treat during the holidays or a quick pick-me-up after a long day of skiing on the slopes. But if you want to make your cup of cocoa extra special, you can create cookie-cutter whipped cream in festive shapes that are only limited by what cookie cutters you have in your kitchen. Simply make your whipped cream and spread it out on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Place the baking sheet in the freezer and allow the whipped cream to freeze. This will probably take anywhere from three to four hours.
Once your whipped cream is firm to the touch, it's time to break out those star, snowflake, snowman, heart, and tree-shaped cookie cutters to create your yummy hot cocoa garnish. Push the cookie cutter into your sheet of whipped cream and make your shapes. Place the cute shapes on a new parchment-lined baking sheet. Whipped cream tends to melt quickly when it is removed from the freezer, so be quick about your shape-making and return them to the freezer as soon as you have completed your creative endeavors.
Decorate your whipped cream toppers
After you punch out your shapes, you should keep them in the freezer for about an hour before using them. But what you will love about making whipped cream cookie cutter shapes is you can decorate them just like you would cookies. Use bright color sprinkles and sugars that complement the season; add colorful candies like M&M's or chocolate shavings; or drizzle a little chocolate or caramel syrup to create a yummy design. Your decorations will best adhere to your shapes if you do all of your shaking and sprinkling right after you get done with using your cookie cutters to make them.
When making your homemade whipped cream, stick with the confectioner's sugar to sweeten it, as regular sugar's granular nature tends to change the texture. However, if you don't want or have time to make homemade whipped cream, you can always use Cool Whip to create these cocoa toppers. It freezes nicely and will save you a little time.