How The Caffeine In A Can Of Soda Compares To Coffee

If you're not a coffee drinker, you might reach for a can of soda to get a boost of energy. Caffeine is found in many major soda brands like Coca-Cola and Pepsi, but if you think a can of your favorite soda provides the same energy level as a cup of coffee — then you should think again. A cup of coffee that's comparable in size to an average can of soda typically contains higher levels of caffeine in each serving.

As a refresher, caffeine is a naturally derived stimulant found in coffee, tea, chocolate products, and the sodas we're discussing now. For reference, a 12-ounce can of Coke has 34 milligrams of caffeine and a 12-ounce can of Pepsi has 38 milligrams. In comparison, an 8-ounce cup of coffee has between 70 and 140 milligrams of caffeine depending on the variety and how it's brewed. That means you'd have to drink at least three cans of soda to get the same energy kick as you would from a smaller cup of joe. Still, a can of soda is ideal if you want an afternoon boost without consuming too much caffeine.