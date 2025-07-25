7 Breakfast Sandwiches At Dunkin', Ranked

The sourdough breakfast sandwich is quite enormous side by side to the other sandwiches. You get two eggs compared to the rest, which only include one, and the price is a bit higher than the others. But this isn't the reason it ranks last place. There are issues with nearly every component of this sandwich, minus the eggs (which are good).

First, the bread crust is very crispy, so you have to gnaw your way through the initial outer edge to get to the toasted inner portion, scraping the roof of your mouth in the process. The middle of the bread gets quite moist from the humidity of being wrapped up, which is okay — not good, not bad. At least it has the tang that you expect from sourdough to give it some flavor points. The second issue is the cheese, or lack thereof. This sandwich calls for white cheddar, but it is basically disintegrated into nothing. It offered no flavor or texture, and most of it melted off the side, turning into a cheese crisp.

The last issue is the bacon. It is lumped into one area of the sandwich rather than being evenly spread out to ensure bacon in every bite. I also feel like the amount of bacon (five half slices) to the egg and bread ratio is unbalanced. The bacon is supremely soft, which could be good if you prefer limp bacon, but I am not that person. I've had this sandwich before, but it was not a hit this time.