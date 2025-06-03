Give Your Dunkin' Breakfast Sandwich An Upgrade With This Simple Hack

Few duos are as satisfying as a breakfast sandwich and a coffee. If you're on the go, Dunkin' is a tried-and-true spot for grabbing this quick and delicious pairing. Its breakfast sandwiches, in particular, are warm, savory, and offer a variety of flavors and customization options suitable for every preference. In addition to the ways you can jazz up or simplify your order, Dunkin's breakfast sandwiches can be made even better when you add just one extra ingredient: hash browns.

Aside from its popular iced coffees, Dunkin' has impressively delicious hash browns for a fast food restaurant. They are lightly seasoned, typically crispy on the outside, and make for a great addition to round out a substantial breakfast combo. While most people see hash browns as a side item, adding them to your breakfast sandwich — yes, right in the middle — can help you create a hearty and flavor-packed entree that is sure to hit the spot.