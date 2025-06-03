Give Your Dunkin' Breakfast Sandwich An Upgrade With This Simple Hack
Few duos are as satisfying as a breakfast sandwich and a coffee. If you're on the go, Dunkin' is a tried-and-true spot for grabbing this quick and delicious pairing. Its breakfast sandwiches, in particular, are warm, savory, and offer a variety of flavors and customization options suitable for every preference. In addition to the ways you can jazz up or simplify your order, Dunkin's breakfast sandwiches can be made even better when you add just one extra ingredient: hash browns.
Aside from its popular iced coffees, Dunkin' has impressively delicious hash browns for a fast food restaurant. They are lightly seasoned, typically crispy on the outside, and make for a great addition to round out a substantial breakfast combo. While most people see hash browns as a side item, adding them to your breakfast sandwich — yes, right in the middle — can help you create a hearty and flavor-packed entree that is sure to hit the spot.
Ways to use this Dunkin' breakfast hack
If your mouth is already watering, you're in luck. Dunkin' has a wide array of breakfast sandwich options that would pair well with some of its savory hash browns. You can stick with a classic sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich and add a few hash browns inside. Dunkin' offers several bread options for most sandwiches, so try adding the hash browns to the sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich on an English muffin for a bit of crispy and salty flavor to complement the softness of the muffin. Dunkin's bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich could be a tasty option as well — you'll experience all the flavors of a traditional diner-style breakfast plate on the go (and bacon is, after all, one of the most popular breakfast foods in the U.S.).
If you don't eat meat, adding hash browns to your egg and cheese sandwich can also be a great way to boost the flavor and make the sandwich feel more substantial without compromising your nutritional needs. If you're a vegan, you can still enjoy the delicious hash browns in addition to several other menu items using these tips for ordering vegan at Dunkin'.