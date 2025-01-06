5 Clever Tips And Hacks For Ordering Vegan At Dunkin'

Vegan options from the drive thru are notoriously limited, often restricting customers to one of two options: French fries or an Impossible burger (or both, of course). But, with the help of an endless plethora of plant-based milk options, America's biggest coffee shops seem to be leading the way in fast casual, vegan dining — Dunkin' especially. Not only will you find more vegan food options at Dunkin' than you will at Starbucks, but you'll also get the freedom of crafting your own secret menu drink recipes with its long list of potential dairy-free flavor combinations and alternative milks.

All of that being said, having more options doesn't necessarily equate to ease. In fact, in many cases, it can have the opposite effect. Dunkin' doesn't clearly label any of its drink or food items as vegan, and with as many different flavor shots and swirls as there are to choose from, it can be easy to get them confused or forget which ones contain dairy and which ones do not.

Never mind the fact that the seasonal options change every few months, or that some vegan options aren't obvious — sometimes, you just need a list of rules to follow. Enjoying something you think is vegan only to find out it never was in the first place is a different kind of food guilt. But below, you'll find a list of five clever tips and hacks for ordering vegan at Dunkin' to save you from any confusion.

