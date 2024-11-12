The Controversial Way Dunkin's Hot Chocolate Is Made
When it comes to hot and cozy wintery drinks, there are none more seriously considered than hot chocolate. What's the best hot cocoa mix to use? What's the perfect temperature? Should you add marshmallows or not? Some even go as far as to refuse to label a drink "hot chocolate" unless it's made with actual melted chocolate. If you're a "hot chocolate does not equal hot cocoa" purist, you're going to be interested in Dunkin's controversial hot chocolate-making process.
To make its hot chocolate, the national breakfast chain uses a machine that dispenses hot chocolate powder with hot water and blends the two. So not only does the use of a powder mix technically make Dunkin's "hot chocolate" more of a hot cocoa, but using water (instead of milk) to mix the cocoa could result in a diluted cup of hot cocoa, taking away from its potential richness and creaminess.
How to elevate Dunkin' hot chocolate
Many prefer to mix their hot cocoa with warm or steamed milk to give it the extra creaminess that's lost during the cocoa bean roasting process. Some have even mentioned that adding a mocha swirl is an excellent way to reincorporate a bit of richness and sweetness that the hot water masks.
Despite Dunkin' using powder and water for its hot chocolate, there are many fans of the festive, wintery drink. According to a handful of alleged employees who took their experiences to Reddit, Dunkin's hot chocolate is a very popular order. Some people like to add a shot of espresso for that extra bit of earthy flavoring (not to mention caffeine), while others like to add caramel swirl for rich, buttery sweetness. A few Redditors have compared Dunkin's hot chocolate powder to Swiss Miss, so if you're a fan of the iconic cocoa powder brand, you'll probably like Dunkin's version too.