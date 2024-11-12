The Controversial Way Dunkin's Hot Chocolate Is Made

When it comes to hot and cozy wintery drinks, there are none more seriously considered than hot chocolate. What's the best hot cocoa mix to use? What's the perfect temperature? Should you add marshmallows or not? Some even go as far as to refuse to label a drink "hot chocolate" unless it's made with actual melted chocolate. If you're a "hot chocolate does not equal hot cocoa" purist, you're going to be interested in Dunkin's controversial hot chocolate-making process.

To make its hot chocolate, the national breakfast chain uses a machine that dispenses hot chocolate powder with hot water and blends the two. So not only does the use of a powder mix technically make Dunkin's "hot chocolate" more of a hot cocoa, but using water (instead of milk) to mix the cocoa could result in a diluted cup of hot cocoa, taking away from its potential richness and creaminess.