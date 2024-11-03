The Only Iced Coffee Hacks On Dunkin's Official Secret Menu
Everybody loves a good menu hack. It's exhilarating to try something new and off-the-beaten path that hasn't quite made it to the masses yet. Coffee shops like Dunkin' Donuts are famous for these kinds of patchwork, customer-made creations, and there is no shortage of them swirling around on the web just waiting to be tested. However, out of these countless recipes, only a select few have the global chain's official stamp of approval.
Dunkin' not only recognizes but also encourages menu hacks for just three iced coffee drinks — and if the company itself backs them, you know they ought to be good. This trio of vetted beverages includes the Hazelnut Mocha, Coco Berry, and the Toasted French Vanilla iced coffees, and the coffeehouse even breaks down just how to order each caffeine-filled treat. For the first selection, and to give your standard cup of iced coffee an "instant chocolatey, nutty upgrade", as Dunkin' puts it, you'll need to ask for a hazelnut flavor shot coupled with a mocha flavor swirl. The Coco Berry refreshment mixes a blueberry flavor shot into a mocha latte made up of espresso, milk, and mocha flavor swirl. And, last but not least, the Toasted French Vanilla can be made by requesting an iced coffee with almond milk, a French vanilla shot, and a toasted almond flavor shot. This last secret drink is a bit more elaborate, although well worth the extra time it will take you to order.
Other secret drinks and foods worth trying at the coffee shop
Just because other secret drinks aren't openly endorsed by Dunkin' doesn't mean they're not worth a sip. With the shop's many coffee types from cold brews to lattes and various flavor shots and swirls, the taste combinations are limitless, and there are plenty of other off-menu beverages out there that have cracked the coffee code. A few we happened to love in our own Dunkin' secret drinks taste test included a Snickerdoodle Frozen Coffee complete with a cream base and three pumps each of hazelnut, caramel, and French vanilla — don't forget the whipped cream, shakes of cinnamon sugar, and optional caramel drizzle. The Caramel Coconut Creme Pie Iced Coffee, Almond Joy Iced Latte, and Eggnog Latte were also flavorful finalists, in addition to non-caffeinated options like the Strawberry Cheesecake and Cookies & Creme Coolattas.
The Dunkin' secret menu isn't reserved for just sippable items either, as guests can also get creative with their food orders. Hack your way to a hearty breakfast burrito by asking for bacon, sausage, cheese, and hashbrowns swathed in a tortilla or wrap. Stack a bagel with cream cheese, hashbrowns, and the chain's Snackin' Bacon to get a taste of the Maddie's Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich that went viral on TikTok. Or, if you're feeling even more like a mad scientist who's hungry for a sweet yet savory concoction, marry that seasoned Snackin' bacon instead with a glazed donut for the kind of finger-lickin' good breakfast treat only dreams are made of.