The Only Iced Coffee Hacks On Dunkin's Official Secret Menu

Everybody loves a good menu hack. It's exhilarating to try something new and off-the-beaten path that hasn't quite made it to the masses yet. Coffee shops like Dunkin' Donuts are famous for these kinds of patchwork, customer-made creations, and there is no shortage of them swirling around on the web just waiting to be tested. However, out of these countless recipes, only a select few have the global chain's official stamp of approval.

Dunkin' not only recognizes but also encourages menu hacks for just three iced coffee drinks — and if the company itself backs them, you know they ought to be good. This trio of vetted beverages includes the Hazelnut Mocha, Coco Berry, and the Toasted French Vanilla iced coffees, and the coffeehouse even breaks down just how to order each caffeine-filled treat. For the first selection, and to give your standard cup of iced coffee an "instant chocolatey, nutty upgrade", as Dunkin' puts it, you'll need to ask for a hazelnut flavor shot coupled with a mocha flavor swirl. The Coco Berry refreshment mixes a blueberry flavor shot into a mocha latte made up of espresso, milk, and mocha flavor swirl. And, last but not least, the Toasted French Vanilla can be made by requesting an iced coffee with almond milk, a French vanilla shot, and a toasted almond flavor shot. This last secret drink is a bit more elaborate, although well worth the extra time it will take you to order.

