The Best Caffeine-Free Dunkin' Drink Is For Strawberry Lovers
Who doesn't love strawberries? With dishes like strawberry shortcakes and milkshakes, to cheesecakes, sorbets and cobblers, strawberry desserts are amongst some of the very best — and if you love strawberry sweets, you're going to really love Dunkin' Donuts' best caffeine-free drink. Tasting Table's taste testers tried and ranked 11 caffeine-free beverages on the Dunkin' Donuts menu, from the Original Frozen Chocolate to the Chamomile Fields tea, only to confirm what every strawberry lover probably already knew: the Strawberry Coolatta is the best drink on the menu, without caffeine of course.
Not every Dunkin' stop calls for caffeine. Sometimes, it's just a hot day and you need something refreshing that won't send you jolting into an anxiety rush or make you crash later. Our taste testers liked this drink specifically for the way it cooled them off on a hot day. But, they also liked that the drink was sweet enough to feel like a treat. The drink is made, essentially, of finely crushed ice, strawberry syrup, and liquid cane sugar blended in what the coffee chain calls an Island Oasis machine. It's nothing fancy, but it's all the more refreshing for it — and, surprisingly, it tastes of fresh strawberries.
Unlike other Coolatta flavors, the Strawberry Coolatta doesn't contain dairy, which keeps it light and fruit-forward. However, there are ways to customize it, too.
Strawberry lovers rejoice at Dunkin'
Dunkin' has lots of strawberry drinks on the menu. There's the Pink Strawberry Coconut Refresher, the Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher, and the coffee chain even tested a Strawberries and Cream Latte. Unfortunately, most of those options contain caffeine, either in the form of green tea as seen in the refreshers, or espresso. The Dunkin' secret menu drinks, on the other hand, offer you some more options. Some of the interesting, caffeine-free strawberry concoctions you can create include the Captain Crunch Coolatta, the Frozen Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Coolatta, the Strawberry Cheesecake Coolatta, and the Strawberry Shortcake Coolatta.
All of these options are essentially different Coolattas with added flavors and toppings. One of our taste tester's favorites was the Strawberry Cheesecake Coolatta, which is ordered by adding pumps of strawberry, almond, and hazelnut to a Vanilla Bean Coolatta and topping it off with some whipped cream. Similarly, the Strawberry Shortcake is ordered as a half-vanilla, half-strawberry Coolatta, while the Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Coolatta is made by adding pumps of the strawberry syrup to the frozen Chocolate Coolatta. You can't exactly go wrong with any of them, seeing as they're all caffeine-free — just note that the Vanilla Bean and Chocolate Coolattas are not dairy-free.
If you're sensitive to caffeine, it might not hurt trying a strawberry matcha from Dunkin' Donuts, since matcha has calming effect. Also, don't forget you can add the strawberry-flavored Popping Bubbles to any iced drink you want for an extra burst of strawberry.