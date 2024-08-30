The Best Caffeine-Free Dunkin' Drink Is For Strawberry Lovers

Who doesn't love strawberries? With dishes like strawberry shortcakes and milkshakes, to cheesecakes, sorbets and cobblers, strawberry desserts are amongst some of the very best — and if you love strawberry sweets, you're going to really love Dunkin' Donuts' best caffeine-free drink. Tasting Table's taste testers tried and ranked 11 caffeine-free beverages on the Dunkin' Donuts menu, from the Original Frozen Chocolate to the Chamomile Fields tea, only to confirm what every strawberry lover probably already knew: the Strawberry Coolatta is the best drink on the menu, without caffeine of course.

Not every Dunkin' stop calls for caffeine. Sometimes, it's just a hot day and you need something refreshing that won't send you jolting into an anxiety rush or make you crash later. Our taste testers liked this drink specifically for the way it cooled them off on a hot day. But, they also liked that the drink was sweet enough to feel like a treat. The drink is made, essentially, of finely crushed ice, strawberry syrup, and liquid cane sugar blended in what the coffee chain calls an Island Oasis machine. It's nothing fancy, but it's all the more refreshing for it — and, surprisingly, it tastes of fresh strawberries.

Unlike other Coolatta flavors, the Strawberry Coolatta doesn't contain dairy, which keeps it light and fruit-forward. However, there are ways to customize it, too.