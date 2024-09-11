The Caffeine-Free Dunkin' Drink We Wish We Never Ordered

Dunkin' has a caffeine-free drink to satisfy any craving — and Tasting Table's taste testers would know, considering we tried 11 of them. However, there was one we wish we never ordered in the first place: Dunkin's Blue Raspberry Coolatta. Considering the artificial, bright blue color and strange flavor origins, that's probably not surprising. But, this drink tastes nothing like the blue slurries you get at movie theaters or even the gas station. If you can believe it, it's worse.

Dunkin's Coolattas come in a range of delicious flavors. The Blue Raspberry Coolatta is not only Dunkin's worst Coolatta flavor but the worst caffeine-free drink, period. Like all of the Coolatta drinks, the Blue Raspberry is made from flavored syrup, liquid sugar, and crushed ice, but for whatever reason it comes out much sweeter than the others, with our taste testers going as far as to call it nauseating. Other customers have reported it making them feel sick as well, citing baristas adding cream or milk to it despite it not being part of the recipe.

Adding on to the initial nausea-inducing flavor, Dunkin's Blue Raspberry Coolatta left an almost medicinal aftertaste. Do yourself a favor and order a different flavor, or something else entirely.