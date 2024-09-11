The Caffeine-Free Dunkin' Drink We Wish We Never Ordered
Dunkin' has a caffeine-free drink to satisfy any craving — and Tasting Table's taste testers would know, considering we tried 11 of them. However, there was one we wish we never ordered in the first place: Dunkin's Blue Raspberry Coolatta. Considering the artificial, bright blue color and strange flavor origins, that's probably not surprising. But, this drink tastes nothing like the blue slurries you get at movie theaters or even the gas station. If you can believe it, it's worse.
Dunkin's Coolattas come in a range of delicious flavors. The Blue Raspberry Coolatta is not only Dunkin's worst Coolatta flavor but the worst caffeine-free drink, period. Like all of the Coolatta drinks, the Blue Raspberry is made from flavored syrup, liquid sugar, and crushed ice, but for whatever reason it comes out much sweeter than the others, with our taste testers going as far as to call it nauseating. Other customers have reported it making them feel sick as well, citing baristas adding cream or milk to it despite it not being part of the recipe.
Adding on to the initial nausea-inducing flavor, Dunkin's Blue Raspberry Coolatta left an almost medicinal aftertaste. Do yourself a favor and order a different flavor, or something else entirely.
Other caffeine-free options at Dunkin' Donuts
Dunkin' Donuts has much more promising caffeine-free options to choose from. The Strawberry Coolatta was the one our taste testers ranked as the best, and it can be made even better with some secret menu hacks. You can order it as a half chocolate and half strawberry Coolatta for a Chocolate Covered Strawberry Coolatta, orhalf Vanilla and half Strawberry Coolatta to make what's called the Strawberry Shortcake Coolatta, or go even further by adding hazelnut and almond syrup to make the Strawberry Cheesecake Coolatta. If you're not a strawberry lover, there are other flavors like the French Vanilla Swirl Frozen Chocolate, the Original Frozen Chocolate, and the Vanilla Bean Coolatta,
Aside from the Blue Raspberry, all of the Coolattas would taste fantastic on a hot afternoon. But, when the weather is more on the chilly side, Dunkin' has just as many hot caffeine-free drinks on the menu that will warm you right up. Hot teas are always a great option, with the Hibiscus Kiss Tea coming in second to the Strawberry Coolatta in our taste tester's ranking. While not ranked as highly, Dunkin's Hot Chocolate also receives applause from our taste testers for its chocolatey flavor — but it's recommended that you order it made with milk, a pump of mocha and whipped cream on top. If you're someone who can handle a bit of caffeine, it's also worth trying Dunkin's matcha and decaf espresso drinks which can be ordered hot or iced.